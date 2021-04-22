( RestaurantNews.com ) Partner with the world’s largest distributor of waffle irons and mix. Since 1937, Golden Malted Waffles have been featured in the top restaurants, hotels and theme parks in over 60 countries.

With Golden Malted’s Fresh Baked Waffle Program, top of the line commercial waffle irons are provided to customers at no cost, along with scheduled service, with the use of their cost-effective waffle mixes.

Set up is quick and easy! Call 888-596-4040 or go to goldenmalted.com to get started today.

The post #1 Waffles for Restaurants – Waffle Irons Provided at No Cost with Golden Malted first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.