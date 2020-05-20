  1. Home
#1 Waffle & Pancake Mixes for Restaurants & Hotels – Golden Malted Makes it Easy

May 20, 2020
From www.restaurantnews.com


Glen Mills, PA  (RestaurantNews.com)  From sweet & savory chicken and waffles to hot, fluffy pancakes, Golden Malted makes it easy and cost-effective with their world-renown waffle & pancake mixes.

Since 1937, Golden Malted Waffles & Pancakes have been featured in the top restaurants, hotels and resorts in over 60 countries around the world.

With Golden Malted’s Fresh Baked Waffle Program,  waffle irons are provided on a no cost loan basis with mix & spray use.

For information about Golden Malted’s mixes and fresh baked waffle program, visit www.goldenmalted.com or 888.596.4040.