#1 Waffle & Pancake Mixes for Restaurants & Hotels – Golden Malted is Here When You Open

May 13, 2020
From www.restaurantnews.com
By
RestaurantNews.com

Glen Mills, PA  (RestaurantNews.com)  Since 1937, Golden Malted Waffle & Pancake Mixes have been featured at the best restaurants, hotels and resorts around the world. Golden Malted’s cost-effective mixes are proven to increase guest satisfaction and repeat business.

Golden Malted is prepared to continue to provide their world-famous mixes and industry leading waffle irons and equipment to restaurants and hotels as they open.

Bring the amazing taste and aroma of Golden Malted waffles & pancakes to your location – order at goldenmalted.com/portal or call 888.596.4040.