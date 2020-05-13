1 Waffle & Pancake Mixes for Restaurants & Hotels – Golden Malted is Here When You Open

May 13, 2020From www.restaurantnews.com
Glen Mills, PA (RestaurantNews.com) Since 1937, Golden Malted Waffle & Pancake Mixes have been featured at the best restaurants, hotels and resorts around the world. Golden Malted’s cost-effective mixes are proven to increase guest satisfaction and repeat business.
Golden Malted is prepared to continue to provide their world-famous mixes and industry leading waffle irons and equipment to restaurants and hotels as they open.
Bring the amazing taste and aroma of Golden Malted waffles & pancakes to your location – order at goldenmalted.com/portal or call 888.596.4040.