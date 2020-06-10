1 Waffle & Pancake Mix Choice for Restaurants – Golden Malted Makes it Quick and Easy

June 10, 2020 | 3:54pmFrom www.restaurantnews.com
Glen Mills, PA (RestaurantNews.com) For over 80 years Golden Malted Waffle & Pancake Mixes have been used by the country’s top restaurants, hotels and resorts.
Proven to increase sales and guest satisfaction, Golden Malted Mixes are cost-effective and easy for restaurants to add fresh baked waffles and pancakes to their menu for breakfast, lunch, dinner and even as a mouth-watering dessert.
Plus – waffle irons are provided on a no cost loan basis with mix & spray use.
Bring Golden Malted waffles & pancakes to your location – order at goldenmalted.com/portal or call 888.596.4040.