#1 Waffle & Pancake Mix Choice for Restaurants – Golden Malted Makes it Quick and Easy

June 10, 2020 | 3:54pm
From www.restaurantnews.com
By

Glen Mills, PA  (RestaurantNews.com)  For over 80 years Golden Malted Waffle & Pancake Mixes have been used by the country’s top restaurants, hotels and resorts.

Proven to increase sales and guest satisfaction, Golden Malted Mixes are cost-effective and easy for restaurants to add fresh baked waffles and pancakes to their menu for breakfast, lunch, dinner and even as a mouth-watering dessert.

Plus – waffle irons are provided on a no cost loan basis with mix & spray use.

Bring Golden Malted waffles & pancakes to your location – order at goldenmalted.com/portal or call 888.596.4040.