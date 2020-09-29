$1 Tacos Are Back At Taco Cabana

Taco Cabana offers $1 tacos in celebration of National Taco Day

San Antonio, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Celebrate National Taco Day at Taco Cabana ! On Sunday, October 4, the brand is offering a selection of its popular tacos for $1. Guests can enjoy their choice of the classic bean and cheese, shredded chicken or ground beef tacos this weekend.

$1 tacos are available in restaurant, drive-thru, via mobile order through the MyTC! App and for curbside pick-up.

About Taco Cabana

Taco Cabana, a subsidiary of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGI), was founded in 1978. The brand specializes in Tex-Mex-inspired food including fajitas, quesadillas, flautas, enchiladas, burritos, tacos, flour tortillas and a selection of made-from-scratch salsas and sauces. Restaurants feature open-display cooking, a selection of beer and $2 tequila margaritas, patio dining, curbside pick-up and drive-thru windows. As of Jan. 1, 2020, Taco Cabana operates 145 company-owned restaurants in Texas. For more info, visit www.tacocabana.com .

About Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., owns, operates and franchises Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana® restaurant brands. The brands specialize in the operation of fast casual/quick service restaurants that offer distinct and unique flavors with broad appeal at a compelling value. The brands feature fresh-made cooking, drive-thru service and catering. For more information about Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., visit www.frgi.com .

