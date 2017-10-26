$1 Million 85th Birthday Blowout Going On Now at Krystal Restaurants

Sweepstakes Grand Prize Still Up for Grabs – More Entry Codes on Special Drink Cups

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) A few weeks after Krystal Restaurants launched its 85th Birthday Sweepstakes celebration featuring a possible grand prize of $1 million, guests have been eagerly redeeming prize codes for a variety of prizes but with no $1 million winner yet. However, there are still plenty of entry codes to be found on drink orders that include the Coca-Cola® Zero Sugar-branded sweepstakes cup.

“Hundreds and hundreds of fans have already won some great free prizes,” said Jason Abelkop, Chief Marketing Officer for The Krystal Company. “But we’re still hoping someone wins the $1 million grand prize. To do that, they just have to visit their favorite local Krystal restaurant and order the beverage of their choice. It’s that simple.”

Guests who visit one of Krystal’s participating locations between now and November 12 choose the special large Coke Zero Sugar-branded cup with their order, while supplies last. Each cup contains a code that can be redeemed online for one of many sweepstakes prizes, including free Krystal menu items, unique

Coca-Cola branded merchandise and collectibles, a vacation package for four, a Coca-Cola tailgate party, and much more. Complete sweepstakes rules and additional information can be found at www.krystal.com/85.

“After 85 years, there’s no question that we’re the ones who feel like winners,” Abelkop added. “We are so appreciative of our guests, and we hope that the $1 million sweepstakes prize, along with other amazing giveaways made possible through our partnership with Coca-Cola, send the message that we hope to keep being one of the South’s favorite burger brands for many more years to come.

About The Krystal® Company

Founded in Chattanooga, Tennessee, in 1932, The Krystal Company is the oldest quick service restaurant chain in the South. Its hamburgers are still served fresh and hot off the grill on the iconic square bun at more than 360 restaurants in 11 states. Krystal’s Atlanta-based Restaurant Support Center serves a team of 6,000 employees. For more information, visit http://www.Krystal.com or http://www.facebook.com/Krystal or follow the brand on Twitter and Instagram @Krystal.

About The Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company is the world’s largest beverage company, offering over 500 brands to people in more than 200 countries. Of our 21 billion-dollar brands, 19 are available in lower- or no-sugar options to help people moderate their consumption of added sugar. In addition to our namesake Coca-Cola drinks, some of our leading brands around the world include: AdeS soy-based beverages, Ayataka green tea, Dasani waters, Del Valle juices and nectars, Fanta, Georgia coffee, Gold Peak teas and coffees, Honest Tea, Minute Maid juices, Powerade sports drinks, Simply juices, smartwater, Sprite, vitaminwater, and Zico coconut water. At Coca-Cola, we’re serious about making positive contributions to the world. That starts with reducing sugar in our drinks and continuing to introduce new ones with added benefits. It also means continuously working to reduce our environmental impact, creating rewarding careers for our associates and bringing economic opportunity wherever we operate. Together with our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people around the world. For more information, visit our digital magazine Coca-Cola Journey at www.coca-colacompany.com, and follow The Coca-Cola Company on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Contact:

Peyton Sadler

305-631-2283

peyton@inklinkmarketing.com