( RestaurantNews.com ) For 85 years, the top restaurants, hotels, and theme parks have teamed up with Golden Malted Waffles to provide highly demanded, fresh baked waffles to customers.

Golden Malted’s Fresh Baked Waffle Program helps their partners increase profitability and boost customer satisfaction. With the purchase of Golden Malted’s premium quality waffle mix, customers receive industry leading waffle irons at no charge with scheduled service included.

Join the 50,000+ restaurants using the world’s largest distributor of waffle irons and mix.

Our program offers personalized delivery service.

More from Golden Malted

The post #1 Demanded Waffles – Waffle Irons & Personalized Delivery Service Provided at No Cost with Golden Malted first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.