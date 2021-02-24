Glen Mills, PA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Golden Malted Waffles is the world’s largest distributor of waffle irons and mix. Their world-renowned waffles have been featured in the leading restaurants and hotels since 1937.

With their Fresh Baked Waffle Program, Golden Malted provides top of the line waffle irons to customers at no cost with the use of their cost-effective waffle mixes.

Whether for a delicious breakfast, a sweet and savory chicken and waffle dish or a mouth-watering dessert, Golden Malted Waffles can be served throughout the day.

Set up is quick & easy! Go to www.goldenmalted.com or call 888-596-4040 to get started.

The post #1 Demanded Waffles for Restaurants – Golden Malted Provides Waffle Irons at Setup first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.