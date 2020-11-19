Glen Mills, PA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Add the country’s #1 demanded waffles and pancakes to your menu. For over 80 years, Golden Malted’s cost-effective waffles & pancakes have been served at the top restaurants and hotels.

Golden Malted is the world’s largest distributor of waffle irons and mix. With their Fresh Baked Waffle Program, waffle irons are provided on a no cost loan basis with mix & spray use.

For more information on Golden Malted’s Fresh Baked Waffle Program visit www.goldenmalted.com or call 888.596.4040

The post #1 Demanded Waffle & Pancake Mixes for Restaurants & Hotels - Quick Set Up with Golden Malted first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.