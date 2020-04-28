  1. Home
#1 Choice for Waffle & Pancake Mixes for Restaurants & Hotels – Golden Malted is Here When You Open

April 28, 2020
From www.restaurantnews.com
By
RestaurantNews.com

Glen Mills, PA  (RestaurantNews.com)  For over 80 years, Golden Malted has provided the best restaurants & hotels in over 60 countries around the world with cost-effective waffle & pancake mixes, along with high-quality service.

Golden Malted is committed to continuing to meet the needs of restaurants & hotels as they open. Whether for a fresh-baked, golden-brown waffle or hot, fluffy pancakes, Golden Malted is the #1 choice.

For information about Golden Malted’s mixes and fresh baked waffle program, visit www.goldenmalted.com or 888.596.4040.