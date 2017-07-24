East Coast Wings + Grill Celebrates National Chicken Wing Day

National Casual Family Dining Restaurant to Offer Voucher for Free Wings on July 29

Winston-Salem, NC (RestaurantNews.com) In honor of the 40th anniversary of National Chicken Wing Day, East Coast Wings + Grill will award each guest who orders wings on July 29th a voucher of 5 free wings on their next visit.

Proclaimed in Buffalo, New York in 1977 as a day to honor the original recipe of combining hot-sauce and butter to create buffalo sauce, the entire country has since taken note of this enthralling recipe, spawning a love affair between Americans, buffalo sauce and chicken wings nationwide.

Guests are encouraged to visit East Coast Wings + Grill on this momentous occasion to join fellow chicken wing fanatics and celebrate the beloved chicken wing. The North-Carolina based casual family dining franchise offers dozens of flavors that can be paired with nine heat intensities, creating hundreds of delicious sauce options catering to everyone’s taste buds. For those craving wings outside of Ntl. Chicken Wing Day, the franchise offers 65 cent wings on Mondays and 65 cent boneless wings on Thursdays.

“Chicken wing day allows us, loyal and new guests to come together and celebrate one of America’s favorite cuisines,” stated Sam Ballas, CEO of East Coast Wings + Grill. “This classic dish is truly the backbone of our brand, and we are honored to continue serving families after so many years.”

Known for its wide variety of buffalo wings, East Coast Wings + Grill offers nationally award-winning wing sauces that are mixed to order with the freshest ingredients. Inspired by different cultures—The Islands, Tex Mex, Classic American, Asian, Southern BBQ, European, Bayou and more—at East Coast Wings + Grill, community members can enjoy dozens of flavors of chicken wings and choose from nine heat intensities, resulting in hundreds of possible combinations that can be added to most entrees and of course, wings. While wings remain a staple, the restaurant’s six-page menu includes burgers, salads, sandwiches and more.

For more information on East Coast Wings + Grill or to find the nearest location, visit www.eastcoastwings.com.

About East Coast Wings + Grill

East Coast Wings + Grill is a fast-growing, casual, family dining franchise that puts the spotlight on buffalo wings. With more than 60 locations nationwide currently operating or in various stages of development, the burgeoning franchise recently secured itself a top spot for the second consecutive year on Restaurant Business Magazine’s “Future 50” list of the fastest-growing U.S. mid-size restaurant chains. 2016- Ranked in the INC. 5000 of personally held corporations. Entrepreneur magazine also named East Coast Wings + Grill one of the nation’s top franchise investments, and Franchise Times magazine ranked the company No. 395 on its “Top 200+” list of top revenue-producing U.S. franchises. The concept has also been recognized by The Franchise Grade and Franchise Business Review for transparency during the franchise sales process, franchisee support and overall franchisee satisfaction. Based in North Carolina, East Coast Wings + Grill caters to chicken wing lovers by offering dozens of varying chicken wing flavors that can be paired with nine heat intensities—resulting in hundreds of delicious choices. The extensive menu also includes salads, wraps, sandwiches, burgers and more – all using fresh ingredients. For more information about East Coast Wings + Grill or its franchise opportunities, visit www.eastcoastwings.com or www.eastcoastwingsfranchise.com.

Media Contact:

Sam Israel

Fishman Public Relations

847-945-1300

sisrael@fishmanpr.com