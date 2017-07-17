Dunkin’ Donuts Announces Partnership With Price Chopper To Open Three Locations In Kansas

Leading Restaurant Brand Continues to Expand Non-Traditional Portfolio Throughout the Grocery Sector

Canton, MA (RestaurantNews.com) Dunkin’ Donuts, America’s all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods, announced today its partnership with nationally recognized grocer, Price Chopper to open three restaurants in Kansas. The first location is slated to open July 26 in the Paola Price Chopper, located at 309 N. Hospital Drive. As part of the grand opening celebration, Dunkin’ Donuts will be offering guests a free donut with the purchase of any beverage at this new location.

Price Chopper will own and operate all three locations, with two additional restaurants opening in the Spring Hill and Bonner Springs Price Chopper stores later this year. Each restaurant will serve Dunkin’ Donuts’ menu of delicious food and beverages. These items include a range of hot and iced coffees and espresso beverages; hot and iced teas; frozen beverages, a variety of donuts, muffins and croissants; and oven-toasted breakfast sandwiches. The Paola location will serve guests everyday from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

“We are thrilled to be establishing the first Dunkin’ Donuts restaurant in Paola, Kansas, through this partnership with Price Chopper,” said Chris Burr, director of non-traditional development, Dunkin’ Brands. “We are continuously seeking new and innovative ways of bringing our signature coffees and baked goods to our guests with a level of satisfaction and convenience that Dunkin’ Donuts is known for, and we are looking forward to working with Price Chopper on this new venture.”

For more than 38 years, the owners and employees of Price Chopper have been committed to providing the highest quality products at affordable prices with top-of-the-line customer service. Today, the chain operates more than 51 stores across the Midwest. Both brands will set out on this endeavor to provide the very best in customer service, food quality and guest satisfaction.

“We are honored and excited to establish the first Dunkin’ Donuts restaurant at our Paola Price Chopper location,” said Barry Queen, Price Chopper. “We are confident our loyal Price Chopper customers will enjoy the convenience of grocery shopping with a hot or iced Dunkin’ Donuts coffee and baked good in hand.”

Dunkin’ Donuts has been strategically expanding in contiguous markets across the country with a long-term goal of having more than 17,000 Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants in the United States alone, and this expansion includes more than 750 alternative points of distribution, including locations on college campuses, hotels, mass transit stations, travel centers, supermarkets, entertainment centers, and military bases. Currently, Dunkin’ Donuts has more than 200 restaurants in supermarkets, big-box retail stores, wholesale clubs and home improvement centers located across the country.

To learn more about Dunkin' Donuts, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.

About Dunkin’ Donuts

Founded in 1950, Dunkin’ Donuts is America’s favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin’ Donuts is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin’ Donuts has earned the No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 11 years running and was named No. 1 in the Coffee Category in Entrepreneur’s Top 200 Food Franchises for 2017. The company has more than 12,200 restaurants in 45 countries worldwide. Based in Canton, Mass., Dunkin’ Donuts is part of the Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) family of companies. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.

About Price Chopper

Price Chopper’s 51 Kansas City stores are locally owned by the Ball, Cosentino, McKeever and Queen families, all of whom live in Kansas City and oversee store operations on a daily basis. For 38 years, the owners and employees of Price Chopper have been committed to providing the highest quality products and top-of-the-line customer service to the thousands of customers they serve every day. For more information, please visit www.mypricechopper.com.

