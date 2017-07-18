Dunkin’ Brands Appoints Jason Maceda Senior Vice President, Baskin-Robbins U.S. And Canada

Jason Maceda

Canton, MA (RestaurantNews.com) Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN), the parent company of Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins, today announced the promotion of Jason Maceda, 48, to Senior Vice President, Baskin-Robbins U.S. and Canada.

A nineteen-year Dunkin’ Brands employee, Mr. Maceda most recently served as the Company’s Vice President of U.S. Financial Planning and Corporate Real Estate. He will report directly to Nigel Travis, Dunkin’ Brands Chairman and CEO, and will serve on the Dunkin’ Brands leadership team. In his new role, Mr. Maceda will assume operational and marketing responsibilities for the more than 2,500 Baskin-Robbins restaurants in the U.S. and Canada.

“During his tenure with Dunkin’ Brands, Jason has contributed greatly to our success. He has a strategic financial mind but has never confined himself to a traditional financial role in the corporate office. He has also served as business partner to our operations teams, both Baskin-Robbins and Dunkin’ Donuts, and has been actively engaged in the field and the day-to-day business of the restaurants,” said Nigel Travis, Dunkin’ Brands Chairman and CEO. “Most importantly, Jason has been a strong advocate for the constant improvement of franchisee unit economics and through the years has earned the respect of employees and franchisees alike. He is eminently qualified for this new role and should help us capitalize on the solid growth opportunities for Baskin-Robbins in the U.S. and Canada.”

Mr. Maceda has held several leadership positions in the Dunkin’ Brands finance department. Prior to Dunkin’ Brands, he held a supervisory position in the finance department of Davol Inc., a subsidiary of C.R. Bard Inc., a multi-national manufacturer of healthcare products. He began his career in public accounting with Ernst & Young.

A certified public accountant, Mr. Maceda earned an MBA and a B.S./B.A. with a concentration in accounting from the University of Rhode Island. Actively involved in his community as a coach for youth sports, Mr. Maceda also serves as treasurer of the Joy in Childhood Foundation, the non-profit foundation affiliated with Dunkin’ Brands.

About Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc.

With more than 20,000 points of distribution in more than 60 countries worldwide, Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) is one of the world’s leading franchisors of quick service restaurants (QSR) serving hot and cold coffee and baked goods, as well as hard-serve ice cream. At the end of the first quarter 2017, Dunkin’ Brands’ 100 percent franchised business model included more than 12,200 Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants and more than 7,800 Baskin-Robbins restaurants. Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. is headquartered in Canton, Mass.