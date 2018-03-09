Zevia Introduces Zevia Organic Ready-To-Drink Tea

Zevia Extends Its Total Beverage Positioning With Zero-Calorie Organic Tea Line

LOS ANGELES, March 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Zevia, the leading zero-calorie, naturally sweetened beverage company, today announced Zevia Organic Tea, a line of eight Ready-To-Drink (RTD) Tea flavors. Like all Zevia products, these items are zero calories, naturally sweetened with stevia, and contain zero sugar. In addition, Zevia Organic Teas are non-carbonated, non-GMO, brewed with Fair Trade Certified Tea, and will carry the USDA Organic seal. The flavors include Black Tea, Green Tea and herbal flavors, featuring two caffeine-free options.

With this announcement, Zevia's product lines encompass a broad range of Liquid Refreshment Beverage (LRB) categories, including Soda, Energy drinks, Sparkling Water, Mixers and now RTD Tea. With simple, plant-based ingredients and products for every family member and usage occasion, Zevia has become a favorite among shoppers seeking better-for-you alternatives to sugary and artificially sweetened beverages.

"Sugar reduction has rapidly become the #1 consumer concern, with 84% of US shoppers seeking to reduce their sugar intake," said Zevia CEO Paddy Spence. "Zevia was the first zero-calorie, naturally sweetened beverage brand, and we're continuing to build on our leadership with great-tasting new products to support a low-sugar lifestyle."

Spence added that with almost half of added sugar coming from beverages, Zevia provides an easy way for consumers to kickstart a sugar reduction program.

Zevia Tea will be sold in 12 oz. sleek cans with a suggested retail price of $1.99 each, available nationwide in late summer 2018. The new product line will make its public debut this month at the Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, Calif.

About Zevia

Zevia is the first beverage brand exclusively focused on naturally sweetened, zero calorie beverages, including Soda, Energy, Sparking Water, Ready-To-Drink Tea and Mixers lines. With formulas that are Non-GMO Project Verified, Vegan, Kosher, color-free and Gluten Free, Zevia is sold at more than 40,000 grocery, natural and specialty food stores in the United States and Canada, including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts Farmers Markets, Safeway, Kroger, Target and Amazon. You can find us at Zevia.com and under Zevia on Twitter/Instagram/Facebook.

