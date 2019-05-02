Zero Sugar, But All The Flavor! New Smirnoff(TM) Zero Sugar Infusions Proves That You Can Have It All

The Makers of the World's No.1 Vodka Launch Three Delicious Flavor Variants - Cucumber & Lime, Watermelon & Mint and Strawberry & Rose



NORWALK, Conn., May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zero sugar, one-hundred percent flavor and three new variants – if it sounds too good to be true, that's probably because you haven't tried new Smirnoff Zero Sugar Infusions yet. The new line from Smirnoff comes just in time for the warmer months and as a more balanced lifestyle is top of mind for many. In fact, seventy-seven percent of people are reporting cutting back on added sugars.1 Smirnoff Zero Sugar Infusions offers a zero sugar option with all the flavor, perfect for those who want to have their (sugar-free) cake and eat it too!

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8537751-smirnoff-zero-sugar-infusions/

Infused with natural flavors, the brand-new Smirnoff Zero Sugar Infusions lineup features three flavor variants, Cucumber & Lime, Watermelon & Mint and Strawberry & Rose, which will give vodka enthusiasts 21+ a delicious, sugar-free option without sacrificing taste. Whether brunching with your besties or hosting a backyard gathering of friends and family, it's guaranteed to bring the flavor and fun to any daytime party or occasion!

To support the launch of Smirnoff Zero Sugar Infusions, Smirnoff is working with longtime brand partner, actor and producer Ted Danson and Saturday Night Live cast member Cecily Strong to create several TV spots highlighting all the fun and flavor that Smirnoff Zero Sugar Infusions brings. The spots depict the pair with Smirnoff Zero Sugar Infusions cocktails in-hand, "oohing" and "ahhing" over each of the three new flavor variants. The films are available to view on YouTube here and will air on national television starting in June.

"As a leader in the vodka category, Smirnoff has built a reputation for creating breakthrough innovations based on consumers' evolving taste preferences," said Jay Sethi, Vice President, SMIRNOFF, Diageo North America. "Now more than ever, consumers are demanding lower sugar options that are still delicious. With the launch of new Smirnoff Zero Sugar Infusions, we are proud to embrace the zero sugar trend in order to grow the category and give everyone 21+ an accessible way to enjoy a zero sugar spirit."

Smirnoff will kick off celebrations for new Smirnoff Zero Sugar Infusions at a launch event in New York City later this month for media and influencers. The event will pair delicious zero sugar cocktails with zero sugar summertime bites and will be hosted by singer/songwriter, author and fashion entrepreneur Jessie James Decker and Chopped judge Chef Amanda Freitag, who is curating the menu.

With new Smirnoff Zero Sugar Infusions (60 proof, 30% Alc/Vol), the brand stays true to its values of providing great quality products – and now great quality zero sugar products – at an affordable suggested retail price. It has never been easier to make sugar free cocktails at home that are packed with natural flavor. Smirnoff Zero Sugar Infusions are refreshing-tasting options, perfect for mixing simple, crowd-pleasing cocktails that are one-hundred percent delicious, without all of the sugar. Smirnoff Zero Sugar Infusions is gluten free and made without artificial flavors or colors.* The new line will land on shelves across the nation this month and will be available at a suggested retail price of $11.99 per 750mL bottle.

Smirnoff encourages you to soak up the summer sun on your porch at home with a cocktail in hand, surrounded by friends and family, and always sipping responsibly.

Smirnoff Zero Sugar Infusions Signature Serve

2 ounces Smirnoff Zero Sugar Infusions (any flavor variant)

4 ounces soda water

Pour soda water into a stemless wine glass over ice then add Smirnoff Zero Sugar Infusions. Depending on which flavor variant is being used, garnish with either a cucumber slice and lime wedge, a watermelon slice and mint sprig, or a strawberry slice and rose petal. Sip and enjoy!

*Smirnoff Zero Sugar Infusions Flavor Variants

Cucumber & Lime: The crisp, cool flavor of a fresh cucumber paired with the bright citrus notes of lime. Average Analysis per 1.5oz serving: Calories 72; Carbohydrates 0 G; Fat 0 G; Sugar 0 G.

The crisp, cool flavor of a fresh cucumber paired with the bright citrus notes of lime. Average Analysis per 1.5oz serving: Calories 72; Carbohydrates 0 G; Fat 0 G; Sugar 0 G. Watermelon & Mint: Juicy watermelon flavor balanced with the taste of fresh mint for a refreshing-tasting finish. Average Analysis per 1.5oz serving: Calories 72; Carbohydrates 0 G; Fat 0 G; Sugar 0 G.

Juicy watermelon flavor balanced with the taste of fresh mint for a refreshing-tasting finish. Average Analysis per 1.5oz serving: Calories 72; Carbohydrates 0 G; Fat 0 G; Sugar 0 G. Strawberry & Rose: A delicate & slightly sweet strawberry flavor with a light rose petal finish. Average Analysis per 1.5oz serving: Calories 72; Carbohydrates 0 G; Fat 0 G; Sugar 0 G.

About SMIRNOFF

The SMIRNOFF brand that boasts the world's number-one selling premium spirit and the top-selling line of flavors in North America, traces its heritage back to 19th century Russia. As the most awarded vodka brand in the world in the last 10 years, SMIRNOFF has always been known for quality and is enjoyed responsibly in 130 countries around the world. For more information, log on to www.smirnoff.com.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Follow us on Twitter for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

1 - Source: International Food Information Council Foundation Food and Health Survey 2018

Contacts:

Alex Stathis

Taylor, 212-714-5723

AStathis@taylorstrategy.com

Michelle Sibley

Diageo, 646-223-2168

Michelle.Sibley@diageo.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zero-sugar-but-all-the-flavor-new-smirnoff-zero-sugar-infusions-proves-that-you-can-have-it-all-300842766.html

SOURCE SMIRNOFF