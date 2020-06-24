Zephyr Expands Wine & Beverage Cooler Collection with Presrv(TM) Outdoor Beverage Cooler

Presrv Outdoor Beverage Cooler Enhances Outdoor Entertaining Experience

SAN FRANCISCO, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zephyr, the company that has transformed the kitchen through design, discovery, and care, expands its Presrv™ Wine & Beverage Cooler collection with the introduction of the Presrv Outdoor Beverage Cooler.

From elaborate outdoor kitchens to intimate patios, the 24-inch Presrv Outdoor Beverage Cooler transforms any size space into an outdoor entertaining center. A Full-Extension Wire Rack can hold wine bottles, craft beers, prepped veggies for the grill, and fruit garnishes for drinks. The extra-large interior of this beverage fridge features two adjustable glass shelves and can accommodate up to 136 12oz cans.

The Presrv Outdoor Beverage Cooler is ENERGY STAR® certified and is one of the coldest units on the market that ranges from 34- to 50-degrees Fahrenheit. PreciseTemp™ temperature control and Active Cooling Technology ensures even cooling throughout the unit, and a Vibration Dampening System mitigates the effects of movement around the cooler. The Presrv Outdoor Beverage Cooler has a durable exterior and is manufactured with 304-grade stainless steel – perfect for entertaining throughout the seasons.

The Presrv Outdoor Beverage Cooler can be built into the outdoor kitchen, or for freestanding installations, a set of 4 casters with wheel locks is available as an optional accessory. The beverage cooler comes with a professional-style handle and features white LED lighting. It has a reversible door and integrated lock for a clean, unobtrusive look. The beverage fridge also features a zero-clearance door hinge, which allows the cooler to integrate seamlessly within the outdoor kitchen island.

According to a recent Houzz study, more than 60 percent of consumers have continued with their planned outdoor remodeling projects amidst the pandemic. "Outdoor kitchens and outdoor bars are more popular now than ever before, given the amount of time people are spending at home," says Luke Siow, Zephyr President. "Our Presrv Outdoor Beverage Cooler was designed with all the essential features for outdoor entertaining: durable materials; an extra-large interior; and technology that ensures even cooling so ice cold beverages are always on hand."

About Zephyr

For more than 20 years, Zephyr has transformed the ventilation industry with design, discovery and care, and played an integral role in kitchen design trends. The company has challenged the perception of what ventilation means in kitchen design and created a new awareness of the importance of a high performing ventilation system. With acclaimed talent such as artistic visionary Fu-Tung Cheng, and industrial designer Robert Brunner, Zephyr is able to create cutting-edge residential range hoods unlike any other company. Zephyr continues its commitment to unexpected design with specialty kitchen appliances such as the recent introduction of Presrv™ — its first collection of Wine and Beverage Coolers. For more information, visit zephyronline.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zephyr-expands-wine--beverage-cooler-collection-with-presrv-outdoor-beverage-cooler-301082419.html

SOURCE Zephyr