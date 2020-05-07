Z Natural Foods Releases New Organic Golden Milk

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Z Natural Foods announced today the release of Organic Golden Milk, adding to their line of functional superfood beverages.

Organic Golden Milk is a popular traditional drink around the world. An ancient Indian drink, Golden Milk is also known as Turmeric Milk.

Quick and easy to prepare, Golden Milk gives you a nutritious, frothy, dairy-free beverage. Lightly sweet and creamy, Golden Milk is known for being very healthy largely because of the turmeric. Each serving of Z Natural Foods' Organic Golden Milk contains a blend of Organic Coconut Milk, Organic Turmeric Root, Organic Cinnamon, Organic Ginger Root, Himalayan Salt, Organic Cardamom, Organic Black Pepper, and Organic Clove.

"Turmeric, the primary active ingredient in Golden Milk, produces the bright yellow color of this delicious golden drink," reports Jonathan Parker, Director of Nutrition Sciences for Z Natural Foods. "Our customers also really enjoy that our Golden Milk contains a compound called curcumin that supports a healthy inflammatory response and may activate the production of T-cells, special disease-fighting cells, that may support a healthy immune system."

To make one perfect cup of Golden Milk, mix two tablespoons of Z Natural Foods' Organic Golden Milk powder with 4-6 oz of hot water and add any desired sweetener, milk, or creamer.

Z Natural Foods Golden Milk is easy to mix, drink, and store, making it convenient for travel or home use. "One serving of Organic Golden Milk daily may be the perfect way to get all the tasty benefits far exceeding the nutrition in a typical cup of coffee," says Parker.

Organic Golden Milk is $19.99 a pound (25 servings) and comes in an air-locked, freezer-tight, resealable, stand up foil pouch and can be safely stored for 2 years. For more information about Organic Golden Milk, visit www.ZNaturalFoods.com.

