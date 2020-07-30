Z Natural Foods Announces New Collagen MCT Coffee and Tea Creamers

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Z Natural Foods announced today the release of two new Collagen-based Creamers used for coffee, tea and other drinks, both with medium chain triglycerides (MCT Oil).

Featuring two options, Unflavored Collagen MCT Creamer and Vanilla Flavored Collagen MCT Creamer, they are high in nutrition, and approved for keto and paleo diets to support energy requirements without a dangerous sugar spike nor questionable preservatives found in other brands.

Collagen MCT Creamer (Unflavored) contains Hydrolyzed Collagen Peptides (Bovine), MCT Oil Powder and a small amount of natural anti-clumping powder.

Collagen MCT Creamer (Vanilla Flavor) contains Hydrolyzed Collagen Peptides (Bovine), MCT Oil Powder, a small amount of natural anti-clumping powder, Organic Vanilla Flavor and Organic Stevia Extract (Debittered).

"These creamers are so delicious it's shocking," reports Sam Hirschberg, Director of Marketing for Z Natural Foods. "They are the perfect superfood, loaded with amino acids and good fats to support joints, tendons, and cartilage, while boosting the nutritional value of your favorite coffee or tea."

The collagen is from grass-fed cows to strengthen the nutritional value. A true superfood, collagen provides a nourishing level of amino acids known for their ability to rebuild and repair. Both creamers mix easily with water, juice or smoothies, are soy-free, gluten-free, and do not contain any added preservatives or sugar.

"There is not a better, higher quality coffee creamer available today," says Hirschberg. "The ingredients taste so fresh and delicious you will think you have blown your diet, but in reality, these creamers will bring any coffee or tea drink to a new, guilt-free experience."

Both Collagen MCT Creamer flavors (Unflavored and Vanilla) are $19.99 a pound (113 servings each) and come in an air-locked, freezer-tight, resealable, stand up foil pouch and can be safely stored for 2 years. For more information about the Collagen MCT Creamers, you are invited to visit www.ZNaturalFoods.com .

About Z Natural Foods

Z Natural Foods is a leading provider of high quality, organic superfoods, and concentrated fruit powders. With over 400 specialty products, Z Natural Foods provides a range of natural foods to the biggest wholesalers and retailers in the industry. Offering services such as blending, packaging, wholesale and retail, Z Natural Foods provides a unique niche to the food industry. For more information about Z Natural Foods, visit www.ZNaturalFoods.com or call 888-963-6637.

