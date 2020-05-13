YUNO Launches "BioTactical Drinks" to Provide Daily, Personalized Neuro-enhancements to Meet Demands of Any Situation

YUNO drinks are made with over 100 all-natural superfood ingredients designed to maximize body and mind nutrition

NEW YORK, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- YUNO today launched its line of "BioTactical Drinks" that are designed to mix and match to promote increased energy, focus, memory retention, relaxation or even a better night's sleep. Made with over 100 all-natural superfood ingredients designed to maximize body and mind nutrition, the ingredients were scientifically chosen and formulated through a proprietary process to increase bioavailability, natural absorption and hydration. The Indiegogo campaign , which has a funding goal of $25,000 features Early Bird Specials starting at $24.00 USD and other perks for early backers. The campaign can be seen at: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/yuno-biotactical-drinks

With six unique blends, there is a YUNO drink for whatever situation you may encounter. The blends available at launch are "Energy," "Focus," "Memory," "Uplift," "Zen" and "Dream."

By mixing and matching the six different YUNO's, there are hundreds of combinations. The effects of the ingredients in the drinks can last up to eight hours, providing users with the boosts that they desire.

YUNO is 100% natural with a 6-month shelf life and does not require refrigeration. All of YUNO's drinks are gluten-free, paleo/keto friendly, vegan, GMO free and are free of wheat, dairy, soy, egg, fish and peanuts. The drinks deliver a uniquely refreshing experience and are naturally sweetened with monk fruit and other naturally flavorful spices, herbs, and superfoods.

The ingredients found in each blend of YUNO Drink contain a unique balance of active phytochemicals such as: carotenoids, polyphenols, flavonoids, anthocyanins and others. These ingredients have been scientifically studied and have been shown to improve certain functions.

"YUNO uses the best combination of spices, herbs and superfoods in the right balance, to offer a truly unique drink for any consumer. The drinks contain prebiotic and probiotic strains, support hydration and electrolyte balance, promote anti-inflammatory properties, alleviates general daily stress and anxiety, and support immunity," said Shenkeri Chandramohan, Co-Founder of YUNO. "We are proud that YUNO BioTactical Drinks stimulate a healthy gut-brain balance to improve mental acuity and foster long-term holistic health."

Key benefits of YUNO include:

YUNO uses ingredients shown to support the immune system daily and for travel. For example, oregano and elderberries are highly concentrated and support daily immunity to help your mind and body, and your gut bacteria a boost.

by utilizing unique ingredients that have shown to potentially help support different areas' executive function to facilitate the needs of individuals at different times. YUNO offers naturally available caffeine with no jitters and crashes. The utilization of ingredients with natural caffeine along with other botanical ingredients has been shown to increase energy sustainability and help promote a healthy body with increased vitality and energy.

ABOUT YUNO

NY-based YUNO has developed YUNO BioTactical Drinks™ that are smart foods scientifically formulated to provide daily, personalized neuro enhancements to meet the demands of any situation. Made with over 100 all-natural superfood ingredients designed to maximize body and mind nutrition, these ingredients are scientifically chosen and triangulated through a proprietary process to increase bioavailability, natural absorption, and hydration, through a healthy mind & body. More information can be seen at http://www.yuno.nyc

