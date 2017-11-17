Yumbox Bento Lunch Box - Smart Gift Idea for the Holidays!

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The Holiday season is upon us and that means finding smart, unique and practical gifts.

The solution - get Yumbox! Yumbox makes packing healthy school and office lunches easy. Yumbox New York City Collection is inspired by the flavors and diversity of the Big Apple. Pack lunches in style and be inspired to eat healthy every day with Yumbox. There's a Yumbox size and color for everyone in the family.

Yumbox Original and Yumbox Panino for younger children; Yumbox Tapas, for preteens, teens and adults with larger portion sizes for active lifestyles; and the adorable Yumbox MiniSnack - the perfect Stocking Stuffer for anyone that snacks!

Benefit to using Yumbox:

LEAKPROOF LID: Yumbox's single leak-proof lid seals each food compartment individually. Foods won't mix between compartments or leak outside of the box. No baggies! No lost lids! No mess!

KID-FRIENDLY: Yumbox is lightweight and compact with an easy-open latch. It fits neatly into a standard size insulated lunch tote.

BALANCE & PORTION CONTROL: Yumbox's pre-portioned illustrated trays guide you to packing healthy and hassle-free lunches! It encourages variety and healthy eating habits.

THINK GREEN! Reuse, reduce and save! Yumbox saves you money by eliminating the need for baggies, multiple containers, plastic wrap and snack packs. Pack a waste-free lunch. Yumbox is made from all food safe materials, BPA-free and phthalates-free.

EDUCATIONAL & FUN! Turn your meals into a food adventure for you and your child. Offering a healthy variety of foods in your child's Yumbox will instill good eating habits the fun way!

Company Founders Maia Neumann and Daniela Devitt are enthusiastic proponents of the Mediterranean diet, which reinforces the concepts of moderation and balance. Their hope is that Yumbox will help families to easily integrate those concepts into their lifestyle.

About Yumbox

Yumbox is a kid-friendly, bento-style lunch container designed for kids and adults. Yumbox is made with high quality, BPA-free, food-safe materials. Prices range from $20 for Yumbox MiniSnack, $28 for Yumbox Original and Yumbox Panino, to $32 for Yumbox Tapas.

Awards: Good Design 2013 -Children's Products, Little London Awards 2015 - Best Feeding Product, Red Tricycle Totally Awesome Awards 2016 - Genius Bento Boxes.

