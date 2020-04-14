Yuengling Pledges $100,000 To Support COVID-19 Relief Organizations

Relief efforts to benefit first responders and hospitality workers

POTTSVILLE, Pa., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., America's Oldest Brewery®, announced today a commitment of $100,000 to provide Americans relief during the COVID-19 public health crisis. Through initial donations, Yuengling will support the Gary Sinise Foundation and its Emergency COVID-19 Combat Service campaign to assist individuals on the front lines of fighting the coronavirus. Yuengling is also a Founding Donor of the Pennsylvania Restaurant & Lodging Association's (PRLA) newly established Hospitality Assistance Response of Pennsylvania (HARP) fund, which supports hospitality workers, including restaurant staff, servers and bartenders, who have been financially impacted by the pandemic.

"As America's Oldest Brewery, for nearly 200 years, we have survived a number of highs and lows throughout our nation's history. We have learned that the best way to get through tough times is to stick together and support one another. We firmly believe in these efforts to assist our communities as they grapple with the unprecedented impact of COVID-19," said Wendy Yuengling, Chief Administrative Officer and 6th generation family member, D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc. "We are proud to work alongside nonprofit partners who are able to support heroes on the front lines and our communities in need, including the Gary Sinise Foundation and HARP. Together, we will overcome this challenge and come out stronger and more united than ever."

Yuengling is donating to the Gary Sinise Foundation's dedicated campaign called the Emergency COVID-19 Combat Service, which will go exclusively towards providing grants to first responders within Yuengling's 22-state footprint. The grants will assist first responders, especially those within volunteer organizations that have limited resources, in purchasing personal protective equipment (PPE) and essential gear needed when answering COVID-19 service calls. Through the Gary Sinise Foundation's Emergency COVID-19 Combat Service, financial assistance is also available to healthcare professionals, service members, veterans, first responders, and their families who have been impacted by the novel coronavirus.

"Through the tremendous support and generosity of Yuengling, we are honored to help first responders battling this historic pandemic," said Elizabeth Fields, COO of the Gary Sinise Foundation. "Just as our first responders and all of those on the front lines are working so hard to protect us, we want to do everything we can to protect and support them. The Emergency COVID-19 Combat Service is an extension of the Gary Sinise Foundation's mission to serve and protect those who so bravely protect our nation, 365 days a year."

Yuengling will match donations made to the Gary Sinise Foundation's Emergency COVID-19 Combat Service, dollar for dollar, up to $45,000. Double your impact today by making a donation at https://donate.garysinisefoundation.org/Yuengling.

As part of its COVID-19 relief efforts, Yuengling also places importance on helping communities within its home state of Pennsylvania. In partnership with PRLA, Yuengling is a Founding Donor of the newly established HARP fund, which will provide immediate emergency funding to frontline employees of Pennsylvania's hospitality businesses, bartenders, servers and waitstaff who are experiencing significant hardships due to the abrupt closure of their bars, restaurants and hotels. For consumers interested in helping, donations can be made directly to HARP by visiting www.prla.org/HARP.

"We are profoundly grateful to Yuengling for quickly stepping in as a Founding Sponsor of Hospitality Assistance Response of Pennsylvania (HARP). Pennsylvania's hospitality industry has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic and our employees are experiencing significant hardships as a result," said John Longstreet, PRLA president & CEO. "HARP was created to swiftly provide financial assistance to those individuals who have been impacted COVID-19."

To view hi-res images and videos:

During this public health emergency, Yuengling will continue to work closely with its employees, stakeholders and community partners to help support those in most need. Yuengling is also coordinating with its brand ambassadors, including country singers Lauren Alaina and Cliff Cody, professional soccer player Rose Lavelle, celebrity chef Kelsey Barnard Clark and Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola, to support additional community COVID-19 relief efforts and to engage consumers who are staying safe at home. For more information about Yuengling's COVID-19 relief efforts, and how you can donate, visit https://www.yuengling.com/covid19relief or follow @Yuengling on Facebook, @YuenglingBeer on Twitter and @YuenglingBeer on Instagram.

About D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc.

D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., America's Oldest Brewery®, is family-owned and operated since 1829. Now sold in 22 states, production is supported by two breweries in Pottsville, PA and one in Tampa, FL. Principal beer brands include Yuengling® Traditional Lager, Light Lager, Black & Tan, Golden Pilsner, Premium, Light, Dark Brewed Porter, Lord Chesterfield Ale®, Oktoberfest, Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter and new FLIGHT by Yuengling, the Next Generation of Light Beer TM. Get news, updates and access media images at https://www.yuengling.com/news.

About the Gary Sinise Foundation

The Gary Sinise Foundation was established under the philanthropic direction of actor Gary Sinise, an advocate of our nation's defenders for nearly forty years. Our mission is to serve our nation by honoring our defenders, veterans, first responders, their families, and those in need. We do this through a number of national and local programs, funded by the generosity of the Foundation's 75,000+ donors. These programs—designed to entertain, educate, inspire, strengthen, and build communities—serve America's heroes and their loved ones 365 days a year. Learn more: www.garysinisefoundation.org.

About HARP

The Pennsylvania Restaurant & Lodging Association (PRLA), which promotes, protects, and improves Pennsylvania's hospitality industry, has launched Hospitality Assistance Response of Pennsylvania (HARP) to provide immediate emergency funding to hospitality workers that have been impacted by the state-wide restrictions on restaurants, bars, and hotels to slow the spread of COVID-19. HARP is a 501(c)(3) and 100 percent of the funds raised are dispersed to the grant recipients. For more information, please visit www.prla.org/HARP.

Contact:

Jessica Seiders

Communications Manager jseiders@yuengling.com

570-622-0153 Ext. 1541 Eddie Ravert Tierney Agency eravert@tierneyagency.com 610-731-7229 Marielle Gilbert Gary Sinise Foundation mgilbert@garysinisefoundation.org 203-816-7734

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yuengling-pledges-100-000-to-support-covid-19-relief-organizations-301040233.html

SOURCE D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc.