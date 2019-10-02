Hershey's teams up with Yuengling to make chocolate beer for the first time

On Oct. 1, Yuengling announced its first-ever collaboration beer. Pairing with Hershey’s, the 190-year-old brewery released the Yuengling Hershey’s Chocolate Porter. The beer, which has a 4.7% ABV and is brewed with actual Hershey’s chocolate, will be available on tap for a limited time in 14 states at select bars and restaurants, the full list of which can be found on the brewery’s website. The Yuengling Hershey’s Chocolate Porter will also be served at Hersheypark.

To commemorate its 190th birthday, Yuengling wanted to pay homage to one of its first brews, the porter, one of three beers the brewery originally sold at its opening. Hershey's (founded in 1894) and Yuengling (founded in 1829) decided to combine their over 300 years of experience and mutual Pennsylvania roots to create a seasonal product that would stand out from the usual pumpkin beers you see during the fall.

The family-owned brewery is currently run and operated by four Yuengling sisters, Jen, Wendy, Debbie and Sheryl. Jen, who is involved in most of the brewing for Yuengling, worked with a team of laboratories and tasters for approximately a year to perfect the brew, her sister Debbie said during the launch event in New York City.

The Daily Meal had a chance to taste the new beer on the day of its release and thought it was pretty great.

Though you might think a beer brewed with chocolate would be sweet like a Hershey's bar, this beer really isn’t. It pairs well with savory dishes and has a rich, deep flavor that still feels light and drinkable. The experience reminded tasters of drinking a Guinness — something you’d like to savor with dinner or a classy cheese plate. We wouldn’t mind cozying up by the fire with one of these all season long. Good thing there are so many good reasons to drink a beer every day.