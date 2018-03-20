Yuengling Celebrates Release Of Golden Pilsner

First new core product in 17 years and first for sixth generation of brewers at America's Oldest Brewery®

POTTSVILLE, Pa., March 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., America's Oldest Brewery®, is adding a new beer to its iconic core product portfolio, Yuengling Golden Pilsner, a modern pilsner crafted with the perfect balance of hop and malt character for crisp, smooth refreshment. Born from six generations of brewing expertise, Golden Pilsner is Yuengling's first year-round beer to debut in 17 years.

"Yuengling Golden Pilsner is our unique interpretation of a refreshing pilsner, with all of the qualities consumers have come to expect from Yuengling in a beer that is highly sessionable and full of flavor," said Jen Yuengling, 6th generation brewer, D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc. "We continue to listen to our fans and we saw an opportunity to deliver a new Yuengling beer that complements our core portfolio of iconic beers including Traditional Lager, Light Lager, and Black & Tan."

At 4.7% ABV and 135 calories, Yuengling Golden Pilsner – an all malt beer – combines pale and specialty malts, and Hallertau and Saaz hops, to create a bold, noble hop flavored brew with a smooth, clean finish. The balance of flavors and enhanced drinkability offers a "New Standard in Refreshment" for beer drinkers. "We spent over 18 months developing this beer and believe it is a great choice for outdoor, social and active occasions. We're excited for consumers to try it," said Yuengling.

Starting April 1, Yuengling Golden Pilsner will be available in cans and bottles in several markets: Cleveland, Ohio; Harrisburg and Schuylkill County, PA; Atlanta; the Virginia Beach area; and Rhode Island. In Florida, Yuengling Golden Pilsner will be available in the Tampa and Fort Myers area as well as Orlando. Yuengling Golden Pilsner will expand throughout Florida and Georgia in April and May, and be available across Yuengling's entire 22-state footprint by the end of the year. To find where Yuengling beers are sold visit https://www.yuengling.com/find-our-beer.

For more information about Yuengling, "like" Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/Yuengling), follow on Twitter (https://twitter.com/Yuengling_Beer) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/yuenglingbeer/) or visit www.Yuengling.com.

About D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc.

Based in historic Pottsville, PA, D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., America's Oldest Brewery®, is family-owned and operated since 1829. Now sold in 22 states, production is supported by two breweries in Pottsville, PA and one in Tampa, FL. Principal beer brands include Yuengling® Traditional Lager, Light Lager, Black & Tan, Premium, Light, Dark Brewed Porter, Lord Chesterfield Ale®, Oktoberfest and now Golden Pilsner. Get news, updates and access media images at https://www.yuengling.com/news.

