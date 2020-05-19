Yuengling and Philadelphia Phillies All-Star, Aaron Nola, Launch "Cheers PA" to Raise Funds for Pennsylvania Bar and Restaurant Workers Impacted by COVID-19

Pennsylvania professional sports teams and celebrities come together for virtual fundraiser with 100% of proceeds going towards the Hospitality Assistance Response of Pennsylvania (HARP)

POTTSVILLE, Pa., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., America's Oldest Brewery®, and Philadelphia Phillies All-Star pitcher, Aaron Nola, announced today the launch of "Cheers PA," a virtual celebrity fundraiser to benefit the Hospitality Assistance Response of Pennsylvania (HARP) and the hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvania hospitality workers, bartenders and waitstaff who have been financially impacted by COVID-19.

"As America's Oldest Brewery, we have weathered many storms in our nearly 200-year history, and we know firsthand the importance of coming together as a community to get us through these trying times," said Wendy Yuengling, Chief Administrative Officer and 6th generation family member, D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc. "As a Founding Sponsor of HARP, we are thrilled to join forces with our brand ambassador and Phillies All-Star, Aaron Nola, to Cheers PA and help raise critical funds for local hospitality workers. We continue to seek ways to show our support of Pennsylvanians during this difficult time."

From May 19 – June 19, fans can donate to Cheers PA on Pledge It or Cameo to help provide much needed relief to Pennsylvania hospitality workers, and to enter for a chance to win once-in-a-lifetime experiences or signed memorabilia from their favorite Pennsylvania celebrities, athletes and personalities. More prizes and experiences will be added as the campaign goes on, so be sure to stay tuned. For more information, please visit www.yuengling.com/CheersPA.

Prizes and experiences include:

Aaron Nola -autographed Yuengling memorabilia

-autographed Yuengling memorabilia Pitching clinic by Aaron Nola in morning/early afternoon on game date he isn't pitching (mutually agreeable date)

in morning/early afternoon on game date he isn't pitching (mutually agreeable date) Aaron Nola visit to Little League Team (must be Philadelphia based and on a mutually agreed upon date)

visit to Little League Team (must be based and on a mutually agreed upon date) Aaron Nola Zoom appearance at Happy Hour

Signed memorabilia from Philadelphia Phillies players Bryce Harper , Rhys Hoskins , Andrew McCutchen and Scott Kingery

, , and Pre-game dinner for four (4) fans in Citizens Bank Park Executive Dining Room with Phillies legend Larry Bowa , includes game tickets (mutually agreeable date)

, includes game tickets (mutually agreeable date) Opportunity to dance with the Phillie Phanatic, includes four (4) game tickets (mutually agreeable date)

Opportunity to throw out a ceremonial first pitch prior to a Phillies home regular season game, includes four (4) game tickets (mutually agreeable game date)

Signed memorabilia from Pittsburgh Penguins® players Patric Hornqvist, Bryan Rust and Brian Dumoulin

and Signed memorabilia from Philadelphia Eagles players Carson Wentz and Zach Ertz

and Signed memorabilia from Pittsburgh Steelers player James Conner

Two (2) tickets to the next Roots Picnic and a backstage Meet and Greet with the band

A VIP tour of Yuengling's Pottsville Brewery with lunch and beers with Dick Yuengling

A guest broadcast appearance on the Vegas Stats & Information Network (VSiN) and three (3) nights at South Point Hotel in Las Vegas

All donations to Cheers PA will go directly toward HARP to help provide immediate emergency funding to Pennsylvania bartenders and waitstaff impacted by COVID-19. Fans can also donate directly to HARP at prla.org/HARP.

With deep connections to Pennsylvania, Yuengling and Aaron Nola share a common commitment to their local communities and passionate fans, many of which are facing the unprecedented impact of the pandemic. This common commitment to Pennsylvania fans also spans various professional sports teams throughout the state. "Pennsylvania holds a special place in my heart, and I'm proud to partner with Yuengling to support HARP and local hospitality workers during this difficult time," said Aaron Nola, Philadelphia Phillies pitcher. "Thank you to my teammates, friends and fellow Pennsylvanians who have jumped in to help Cheers PA."

"Yuengling and Aaron Nola have come up with a terrific way to help the thousands of hospitality workers affected financially by the COVID-19 pandemic," said David Buck, Phillies Executive Vice President. "We are proud of our Phillies family and the PA professional sports community rallying to support such a worthy cause in our community."

Cheers PA is an extension of Yuengling's COVID-19 relief efforts, including a previous commitment of $150,000 with initial donations benefiting HARP, Gary Sinise Foundation, and TAPS (Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors), as well as local outreach efforts and beer donations to local area hospital workers throughout the Lehigh Valley Hospital Network and St. Luke's. Yuengling continues to work closely with its employees, partners and community leaders to explore additional COVID-19 relief efforts and help those in need in Pennsylvania and beyond.

"We are grateful to Yuengling and Aaron Nola for establishing Cheers PA to further support Pennsylvania's hospitality industry," said John Longstreet, president & CEO of Pennsylvania Restaurant & Lodging Association, the organization that established HARP. "The industry has suffered a catastrophic loss of jobs since the pandemic began. HARP remains committed to helping as many hospitality workers as possible, and through Cheers PA, we will have the ability to provide aid to additional frontline employees."

For more information about Yuengling's COVID-19 relief efforts, and how you can donate, visit https://www.yuengling.com/covid19relief or follow @Yuengling on Facebook, @YuenglingBeer on Twitter and @YuenglingBeer on Instagram.

About D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc.

D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., America's Oldest Brewery®, is family-owned and operated since 1829. Now sold in 22 states, production is supported by two breweries in Pottsville, PA and one in Tampa, FL. Principal beer brands include Yuengling® Traditional Lager, Light Lager, Black & Tan, Golden Pilsner, Premium, Light, Dark Brewed Porter, Lord Chesterfield Ale®, Oktoberfest, Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter and new FLIGHT by Yuengling, the Next Generation of Light BeerTM. Get news, updates and access media images at https://www.yuengling.com/news.

About the Philadelphia Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies are a Major League Baseball team. They are the oldest continuous, one name, one city franchise in all of professional American sports, dating to 1883. The Phillies are a member of the Eastern Division of Major League Baseball's National League. Since 2004, the team's home has been Citizens Bank Park in the South Philadelphia section of the city. For more information, visit phillies.com.

About HARP

The Pennsylvania Restaurant & Lodging Association (PRLA), which promotes, protects, and improves Pennsylvania's hospitality industry, has launched Hospitality Assistance Response of Pennsylvania (HARP) to provide immediate emergency funding to hospitality workers that have been impacted by the state-wide restrictions on restaurants, bars, and hotels to slow the spread of COVID-19. HARP is a 501(c)(3) and 100 percent of the funds raised are dispersed to the grant recipients. For more information, please visit www.prla.org/HARP.

