YourEncore Launches Quality Center of Excellence

INDIANAPOLIS, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- YourEncore, a strategic and technical advisory company serving clients in the life sciences and consumer goods industries, has announced the launch of its Quality Center of Excellence. Jane Wood, former Head of Quality R&D at Johnson & Johnson, has provided strategic oversight in the role of Principal for this Center of Excellence. She has been instrumental in identifying and building the team of subject matter experts that will bring practical, highly valuable solutions to YourEncore clients.

If you are interested in working with YourEncore and the new Quality Center of Excellence, please visit https://www.yourencore.com/centersofexcellence/.

YourEncore developed the Quality Center of Excellence to help clients establish quality programs that bridge organizational silos and achieve company objectives, while proactively reducing the risk of non-compliance. The extensive hands-on experience of the Quality subject matter experts uniquely positions them to address immediate, critical failures with speed and agility, diagnose and remediate the root cause of complex quality concerns, and ensure high-quality products reach consumers and patients.

"Our mission is to make a difference for patients and consumers by providing solutions that leverage the extensive knowledge and hands-on experience of our subject matter experts to accelerate the development and delivery of quality products essential to empowering healthier, safer and richer lives," said Brad Lawson, YourEncore CEO. "The launch of our Quality Center of Excellence is representative of our continued commitment to this mission and I look forward to seeing the value it brings not only to our clients but also the patients and consumers they serve."

YourEncore's Quality Center of Excellence offers a diverse team of accomplished industry practitioners, including professionals with life-long careers working alongside regulatory agencies and certifying bodies as well as professionals who worked within them.

"Our subject matter experts offer the skill and experience to support our clients across the full development lifecycle," said Chris Casazza, YourEncore's Chief Commercial Officer. "We are confident that our foundational solutions can meet the unique needs of our clients and represent the value our team can deliver as we continue to grow our practice."

With the launch of the Quality Center of Excellence, YourEncore will be offering a series of foundational solutions customized to the unique needs of the client. If you are interested in partnering with YourEncore to help fill a need, please email COE@yourencore.com.

About YourEncore

Since 2003, YourEncore has been delivering premier strategic and technical advisory services and solutions to the Life Sciences and Consumer Goods industries. Our subject matter experts are experienced industry practitioners – alumni from some of the most respected companies in the world – offering their extensive hands-on experience in solving the same challenges our clients face today, to help them outthink, outpace, and outperform the competition. Our mission is to enable a world of experience to make a difference in the world. For more information, visit www.yourencore.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

