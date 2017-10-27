Young's Market Company Supports Napa and Sonoma Disaster Relief

Wine & spirits distributor announces charitable campaign and minimum $200,000 donation to benefit communities impacted by California wildfires

TUSTIN, Calif., Oct. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Young's Market Company, the premier wine and spirits distributor in the western United States, announces two charitable campaigns benefitting those impacted by the Northern California wildfires – the Young's Disaster Relief Fund and the Campaign to Rebuild Napa and Sonoma.

"The devastation in California wine country is personal for Young's, since we have many employees and winery partners who live and work in the impacted areas," said Chris Underwood, CEO, Young's Market Company. "The Young's family rallies together to help our colleagues and the communities we serve in times of need, and we want them to know that we're behind them."

Among the company's 1,000 employees in Northern California, several lost their homes to the fires and dozens of employees and their families were evacuated and displaced from their homes. Additionally, many of the company's winery partners suffered damage to their properties.

To help its employees, the company has setup the Young's Disaster Relief Fund to provide financial support to employees who have lost their homes or suffered property damage in the fires. Donations can be made to The Underwood Family Foundation, which is a tax exempt non-profit fund under OneOC's 501(c)3. To donate, visit: Young's Disaster Relief Fund.

Young's has also launched the Campaign to Rebuild Napa and Sonoma in which the company will donate a percentage of sales of Napa- and Sonoma-based wines through December 31, 2017 at a minimum of $200,000. Proceeds from this campaign will be donated to the disaster relief efforts spearheaded by three organizations: Rebuild Wine Country to build homes through Habitat for Humanity; the Sonoma County Resilience Fund organized by Community Foundation Sonoma County; and the Disaster Relief Fund mobilized by Napa Valley Community Foundation.

"Young's is proud to represent some of the finest wines from Napa and Sonoma counties. The Campaign to Rebuild Napa and Sonoma will support these local wine brands and focus much-needed funds to rebuild homes and communities," continued Chris Underwood.

About Young's Market Company

Founded in 1888, Young's Market Company is the premier distributor of wines, spirits and select beverages in the western United States. Young's employs more than 3,000 people and operates in 10 states: Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. Young's is committed to representing client partners with professionalism, adding value to customers, creating a culture of respect among employees, and having a positive impact on people's lives in the communities where Young's operates. For more information, visit www.youngsmarket.com. Follow us on social media: Instagram and Twitter @youngsmarket_co and Facebook at www.facebook.com/YoungsMarketCompany.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/youngs-market-company-supports-napa-and-sonoma-disaster-relief-300544715.html

SOURCE Young's Market Company