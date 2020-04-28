Youngevity Subsidiary (Nasdaq: YGYI), CLR Roasters Adds Javalution® Hemp Coffee to Amazon Platform

Javalution Hemp Coffee Joins Café La Rica and Josie's Java House of CLR Roasters Brands Available for Immediate Shipping

MIAMI, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Youngevity International, Inc. (Nasdaq: YGYI), a multi-channel lifestyle company operating in three distinct business segments, including commercial coffee and commercial hemp enterprises announced today that its hemp derived coffee brand Javalution is now available for immediate shipping at Amazon.com. Javalution's complete line of hemp coffee is available in four flavours including House Blend, Donut Shop Blend, French Vanilla, and Dark Roast.

"We are very proud to be expanding our relationship with Amazon and to have our complete roster of brands available on the Amazon platform," stated Ernesto Aguila , President and Founder of CLR Roasters.

Dave Briskie, President and CFO of YGYI, the parent company that owns CLR Roasters, stated, "We already see the Javalution Hemp Derived K-Cups showing up at the top of the Amazon search engines which has us optimistic about Javalution's sales potential within this platform." Mr. Briskie continued, "We are excited for the Amazon customer to experience the flavour profile of Javalution Hemp Derived Coffees."

About CLR Roasters

Youngevity's coffee manufacturing division, CLR Roasters, was established in 2001 and is a wholly-owned subsidiary. CLR Roasters is a full-sized coffee roaster that produces gourmet coffees under its own boutique brands — Café La Rica®, Josie's Java House®, and Javalution®; manufactures a variety of private labels for major national chains; and for the direct selling channel under Youngevity International. The company remains one of the largest suppliers in North America to the cruise line industry. CLR was the first entrant into the fortified coffee niche with its Youngevity JavaFit® brand. In May 2014, CLR acquired a coffee plantation and processing facility in Nicaragua, allowing the entity to control coffee production and quality — from field to cup.

About Youngevity International

Youngevity International, Inc. ( NASDAQ : YGYI ), is an multi-channel lifestyle company operating in 3 distinct business segments including a commercial coffee enterprise, a commercial hemp enterprise, and a multi-vertical omni direct selling enterprise. The Company features a multi country selling network and has assembled a virtual Main Street of products and services under one corporate entity, YGYI offers products from the six top selling retail categories: health/nutrition, home/family, food/beverage (including coffee), spa/beauty, apparel/jewellery, as well as innovative services. For investor information, please visit YGYI.com. Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, and include statements regarding supporting the apparent increased retail demand for coffee These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, our ability to increase our retail coffee business, including through our relationship with Amazon, our ability to continue our coffee segment and hemp segment growth, our ability to continue our international growth, our ability to leverage our platform and global infrastructure to drive organic growth, our ability to improve our profitability, expand our liquidity, and strengthen our balance sheet, our ability to continue to maintain compliance with the NASDAQ requirements, the acceptance of the omni-direct approach by our customers, our ability to expand our distribution, our ability to continue our financial performance and the other factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and our subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

All product names referenced herein are trademarks of their respective companies.

Contacts:

Youngevity International, Inc.

Dave Briskie

President and Chief Financial Officer

1 800 982 3189 X6500

Investor Relations

YGYI investor relations

investors@ygyi.com

