Youngevity Selected as Fit Week Company 2020, YGYI to Ring Nasdaq Closing Bell on January 7

Actress Marilu Henner and Health Expert & Author Dr. James Rouse, Youngevity Celebrity Brand Ambassadors, to Attend Ceremony Festivities

SAN DIEGO and NEW YORK, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Youngevity® International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI), a multi-channel lifestyle company operating in three distinct business segments including a commercial coffee enterprise and its commercial hemp enterprise today announced it will ring in the new year on January 7, 2020 at The Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell ceremony in Times Square. In celebration of Nasdaq's ninth annual "Fit Week," Youngevity's executive leadership will gather alongside esteemed company distributors, as well as members of the Youngevity team and Celebrity Brand Ambassadors Marilu Henner and Dr. James Rouse to ring the closing bell.

"Although it may sound cliché, the beginning of a new year is an optimal time to begin your pathway to betterment, and we couldn't be more pleased to be celebrating alongside Nasdaq in recognition of Fit Week," said Youngevity President and CFO Dave Briskie. "Our outlook at Youngevity is truly unique when it comes to taking a holistic approach to betterment rather than focusing on the latest product and exercise trends that many times fail to provide sustainable results."

In conjunction with Fit Week 2020, the company is expanding the prize package for winners of its Better Health Challenge by offering them the opportunity to launch the year with the company and celebrate YGYI's ringing of the closing bell on Nasdaq. Information on the challenge can be found at ( https://ygybetterhealth.com ). YGYI will be featured on the 7 story Nasdaq digital tower with the following video being played to 1000's of on lookers: https://video.youngevity.com

In addition to ringing the Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell on January 7, Nasdaq has informed Youngevity that it will be featured on Nasdaq's social media properties including Facebook and Twitter .

Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI and YGYIP), is a multi-channel lifestyle company operating in three distinct business segments including a commercial coffee enterprise, a commercial hemp enterprise, and a multi-vertical omni direct selling enterprise. The Company features a multi country selling network and has assembled a virtual Main Street of products and services under one corporate entity, YGYI offers products from the six top selling retail categories: health/nutrition, home/family, food/beverage (including coffee), spa/beauty, apparel/jewelry, as well as innovative services.

Nasdaq is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn , on Twitter @Nasdaq , or at www.nasdaq.com .

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements and include statements regarding our holistic approach to betterment providing sustainable results. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, our approach leading to sustainable results, our ability to drive revenue in our commercial coffee segment, our ability to develop and grow our hemp commercial segment, our ability to continue our international growth, our ability to leverage our platform and global infrastructure to drive organic growth, our ability to return to profitability, expand our liquidity, and strengthen our balance sheet, our ability to continue to maintain compliance with the NASDAQ requirements, the acceptance of the omni-direct approach by our customers, our ability to expand our distribution, our ability to add additional products (whether developed internally or through acquisitions), and the other factors discussed in the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus and our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and our subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

