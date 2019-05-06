YGYI's CLR Roaster's Announces Multi Chain Expansion of Company Owned Josies Java House Brand into Southeastern Grocers

SAN DIEGO, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI), a leading multi-channel lifestyle company, announced the expansion of its Josies Java House™ Brand into 570 retail doors throughout Southeastern Grocers. The new distribution footprint now includes 400 Winn Dixie stores, 96 Bi-Lo stores, 25 Fresco Y Mas stores, and 50 Harvey stores. The new program comes on the heels of the successful promotion of the company's espresso brands Café La Rica and Café Cachita which is now available in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and North and South Carolina. Josies Java House consists of a variety of flavor profiles available in single serve format that is compatible with the Keurig™ Brewers and other popular single serve brewing machines.

"We are very excited to see our Josies Java House Brand adding to our successful partnership with Southeastern Grocers. Our multi-brand strategy continues to develop a stronger footprint at retail," stated Ernesto Aguila, President of CLR, and Founder of the CLR Roasters. "We are quite enthusiastic to see growth taking place with our single serve Josies Java House Brand as this is a major focus for our company this year."

Dave Briskie, President and CFO, of YGYI, the parent company that owns CLR Roasters, stated, "Our Coffee Division is off to a fast start this year. We are seeing strong growth within our green coffee distribution as well as growth within our roasted coffee division including our company owed brands. We look forward to seeing Josies Java House becoming available in all Southeastern Grocers locations with a planned on shelf date of Q4 of this year."

About CLR Roaster

Youngevity's coffee manufacturing division, CLR Roasters, was established in 2001 and is a wholly-owned subsidiary. CLR Roasters is a full-sized coffee roaster that produces gourmet coffees under its own boutique brands — Café La Rica®, Josie's Java House®, and Javalution®; manufactures a variety of private labels for major national chains; and for the direct selling channel under Youngevity International. The company remains one of the largest suppliers in North America to the cruise line industry. CLR was the first entrant into the fortified coffee niche with its Youngevity JavaFit® brand. In May 2014, CLR acquired a coffee plantation and processing facility in Nicaragua, allowing the entity to control coffee production and quality — from field to cup.

About Youngevity International, Inc.

Youngevity International, Inc. ( NASDAQ : YGYI ), is a multi-channel lifestyle company operating in 3 distinct business segments including a commercial coffee enterprise, a commercial hemp enterprise, and a multi-vertical omni direct selling enterprise. The Company features a multi country selling network and has assembled a virtual Main Street of products and services under one corporate entity, YGYI offers products from the six top selling retail categories: health/nutrition, home/family, food/beverage (including coffee), spa/beauty, apparel/jewelry, as well as innovative services. For investor information, please visit YGYI.com . Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, and include statements regarding Josies Java House becoming available in all Southeastern Grocers locations with a planned on shelf date of Q4 of this year. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, our ability to expand into all Southeastern Grocers locations by Q4 of this year, our ability to continue our coffee segment growth, our ability to continue our international growth, our ability to leverage our platform and global infrastructure to drive organic growth, our ability to improve our profitability, expand our liquidity, and strengthen our balance sheet, our ability to continue to maintain compliance with the NASDAQ requirements, the acceptance of the omni-direct approach by our customers, our ability to expand our distribution, our ability to continue our financial performance and the other factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and our subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

All product names referenced herein are trademarks of their respective companies.

