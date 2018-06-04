Yesway Launches Private Label Category With New Yesway Water

Yesway Water is now available in all Yesway stores. A portion of proceeds from Yesway Water sales will benefit Operation Homefront, in support of America's military and their families.

DES MOINES, Iowa, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesway, the fast-growing and innovative convenience store chain today announced the launch of Yesway Water, the company's initial category offering from its new, and soon to be greatly expanded, private label line. Available now in all Yesway stores, Yesway Water comes in spring, purified, and enhanced types in unique package designs in the following sizes – a 20-ounce bottle, a 700 ml enhanced water sport cap bottle, a 1 liter bottle, and a 24-pack of .5 liter bottles.

And, not only is Yesway Water a beverage that customers can feel good about drinking, it is also one that they can feel great about purchasing. In support of its steadfast commitment to the U.S. military and first responders, as well as the recent launch of its charitable giving program, Yesway Gives Back, Yesway will be donating five cents ($.05) from the sale of every specially marked bottle of new Yesway-branded water, up to $25,000, to Operation Homefront, a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive in the communities they have worked so hard to protect.

"The launch of Yesway Water, the first of what will be many high quality Yesway private label products to be rolled out throughout this year, delivers on our promise to provide better, fresh and truly convenient food, beverage, and product options to our customers," said Thomas Nicholas Trkla, Chairman and Chief Executive of Yesway. "Yesway-branded spring, purified, and enhanced water are all national brand, quality products at a compelling value that we created to meet the needs of our increasingly health conscience customers. We have been developing our private label product line for the past year and are very excited to launch it officially with the introduction of Yesway Water. We are equally proud to support Operation Homefront, a terrific organization which provides much needed support for military families."

About Yesway – BW Gas & Convenience, d/b/a Yesway, is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. Yesway recently debuted at #7 on the Convenience Store News "2018 Top 20 Growth Chains" list and was named a "2017 Chain to Watch" by Convenience Store Decisions. Yesway's swiftly expanding portfolio currently consists of 101 stores located in Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Texas. Yesway plans to acquire, improve, and rebrand 500 convenience stores in selected regions of the United States over the next several years. For more information on Yesway, please visit the company's website at www.yesway.com

