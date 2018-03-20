Yesway Growth Trajectory Continues with Acquisition of Iowa Convenience Store

DES MOINES, Iowa, March 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesway, the fast growing and innovative convenience store chain, today announced the further expansion of the company with the acquisition of the In & Out BP Travel Plaza, located at 1701 Iowa Ave E in Marshalltown, IA. True to its promise to deliver more to its customers, Yesway will also reintroduce competitively-priced beer at this location effective immediately.

This new Yesway store further expands and enhances the company's presence in the Iowa market, and is the newest location to be incorporated into the company's existing portfolio of 85 stores currently operating in Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Texas. In addition, Yesway has a robust acquisition pipeline, with plans to acquire, improve and rebrand an additional 120 to 130 stores per year over the next several years in order to reach its goal of building a 500-location strong chain of Yesway convenience stores in selected regions of the United States.

"Our newest customers in Marshalltown will enjoy great customer service at a store that is true to the Yesway brand promise in that it will be efficient, inviting and friendly," said Brian Trout, Yesway's Senior Vice President of Operations. "We aim to make life easier and each day a bit more pleasant for all of our customers and look forward to getting to know and contributing meaningfully to the community."

"With this latest acquisition, we are pleased to add another Yesway store to our expanding service area in Iowa," said Thomas Nicholas Trkla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yesway. "We anticipate a heightened level of acquisition activity will be taking place over the next few months as we continue to grow the Yesway portfolio. In addition, our outstanding management team remains focused on delivering terrific customer service to everyone who visits any our stores."

About Yesway – BW Gas & Convenience, d/b/a Yesway, is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. Yesway recently debuted at #7 on the Convenience Store News "2018 Top 20 Growth Chains" List and was named a "2017 Chain to Watch" by Convenience Store Decisions. Yesway plans to acquire, improve and rebrand 500 convenience stores in selected regions of the United States over the next several years. For more information, please visit www.yesway.com.

