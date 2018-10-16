Yeah Baby! CRYO-Hopped IPA Arrives

New Pyramid beer features innovative CRYO Hops®

SEATTLE, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With the crisp, cool days of the fall season now here, Pyramid Brewing Co. is excited to announce its newest beer, Yeah Baby! CRYO-Hops IPA. Featuring tropical and citrus flavors from Yakima Chief's Ekuanot CRYO-Hops and a smooth, tangerine-hued malt profile, this hop-forward IPA is available to enjoy year-round in 6-pack, 12 oz. cans and on draft at bars and restaurants in Washington, Oregon and across the West.

"Yeah Baby! is inspired by the moment when all of your hard work pays off. To me, it's reaching the peak of a mountain after a long hike. A chance to take in an epic view signaling your success, joy and excitement," said Lead Brewer Ryan Pappe. "Everyone's 'Yeah Baby!' moment is unique, but we feel this IPA is a great way to celebrate your accomplishment in that moment."

Using liquid nitrogen to lower the temperature of the hops during processing, the featured CRYO-Hops from Yakima Chief are made from the concentrated lupulin of whole-leaf hops. The resulting resins and aromatic oils provide a more intense hop experience.

With a tangerine-like color and a smooth mouthfeel from Red X specialty malts, the beer brings balance to the tropical and citrus hop flavors from the late addition Denali hops and double dry-hopping with the Ekuanot CRYO-Hops, Amarillo and Calypso hops.

"Creating a CRYO-hopped IPA follows with Pyramid's affinity for expanding upon different flavors within our IPA family," said General Manager Robert Rentsch. "With such broad availability this beer is perfect for any outdoor activity or adventure, whether a fall hike or game day at our Alehouse in SoDo."

About Pyramid Brewing Co.

Born in the Pacific Northwest, Pyramid Brewing Co. crafts some of the PNW's favorite brews from its year-round ales and lagers to the seasonal and Brewer's Reserve series. In 1984, Pyramid discovered a new way of crafting beer, bringing together adventure, friends and bold new flavors and innovation. Today, Pyramid shares this spirit through its craft beers, and at its breweries and alehouses in Seattle and Portland. Pyramid Brewing Co. is part of the North American Breweries (NAB) family of breweries and brands with a purpose. To find your Pyramid, visit: www.pyramidbrew.com.

