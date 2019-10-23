Yakima Chief Hops Brings Women in Beer Together to Create Annual Hop Blend

YAKIMA, Wash., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yakima Chief Hops (YCH) and Pink Boots Society (PBS) have turned their annual hop blend selection into an epic celebration, inviting women from across the country to be a part of something bigger than beer. The hop selection for the 2020 Pink Boots Blend was their largest event yet, with over 100 women in attendance.

Selecting hops for a blend is typically an exclusive occasion involving a few industry professionals. In the spirit of inclusivity, collaboration and women empowering women, the Pink Boots Blend is created by inviting a diverse group of PBS members from various professions in beer. The women stand side by side, discussing aromas and beer styles, making it a special annual gathering and a truly collaborative hop blend.

"The PBS hop rub meeting is an exciting event," says Kelsi Baggarley, YCH customer service specialist. "It's a time to connect and educate. We get to shine a light on hops and share our knowledge. We're able to involve women who have never been part of a selection process and hear their feedback."

The Pink Boots Blend has become a well-known movement in the brewing community, as brewers worldwide incorporate this blend into recipes in celebration and support of women in beer. The blend is produced and sold by YCH as T-90 hop pellets, and $3 per pound sold is donated to the PBS scholarship fund, helping to empower women in beer with educational opportunities. So far, YCH has contributed $140,000 to PBS.

YCH and PBS are thrilled to announce the release of the 2020 Pink Boots Blend. Available for presale, the blend consists of Azacca®, El Dorado®, Idaho Gem™ and Loral®, with tropical, citrus and piney aromas. Brewers are encouraged to order by Dec. 15th to brew on International Women's Day on March 8th.

