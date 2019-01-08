X2 All-Natural Energy To Fuel Warrior Dash As The Official Energy Drink

CHICAGO, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Warrior Dash, the obstacle course race that more than 3 million people have completed since 2009, and X2 All-Natural Energy have entered into a partnership making X2 the Official Energy Drink of Warrior Dash.

An all-natural energy drink that's low in sugar, X2 is designed for every-day, healthy living. Backed by 10 years of research and development, X2 features a patented formulation of critical ingredients that support the development of Adenosine Triphosphate (ATP), the body's essential source of real energy. X2 uses caffeine from green tea and only natural sugars to deliver a great-tasting energy drink with no crash, no jitters and no artificial ingredients.

Warrior Dash participants will be treated to X2 Energy samples in addition to contests and activities at the X2 Energy display located in the Warrior Dash festival.

"We are excited to add to the Warrior Dash experience by naturally fueling athletes of all levels," said X2 Energy Drink CMO, Jon London. "As a leader in the obstacle racing industry, Warrior Dash participants push themselves on and off the course, and we look forward to fueling them with natural energy for years to come."

"We're excited to have X2 Energy onboard providing participants with an all-natural energy drink to fuel their bodies before they tackle the course," said Scott Howard, Chief Revenue Officer for Red Frog Events. "X2 Energy's goal is to give our participants an energy drink option that can help them lead healthier lives, which is what many of our participants have indicated as a goal, and a value that we share."

With three distances to choose from in 2019, Warrior Dash will kick off its 10th anniversary season February 2019. To learn more, visit WarriorDash.com.

About Warrior Dash:

Warrior Dash is the 5K obstacle course race that anyone can start and everyone can finish. Since 2009, over 3 million participants have celebrated their decision to leave their normal weekend in the mud - and the running industry hasn't been the same since. Warrior Dash and its parent company, Red Frog Events, with the help of participants and a variety of initiatives, have donated over $14.5 million to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Visit WarriorDash.com to learn more or find a location near you.

About X2 Energy:

X2 All-Natural Energy, the company's flagship product, is available in 12oz cans and is designed for everyday use. X2 is low in sugar, has no artificial ingredients, and uses only naturally-derived caffeine from green tea. Leveraging a unique formula combining fast and slow acting sugars, X2 delivers sustained energy without adverse side effects like jitters or a hard crash. It is non-carbonated and comes in six flavors, including a Sport version with coconut water for added hydration. X2 is available nationally in all Subway® restaurants as well as at 7-Eleven stores in select areas of the country and via Amazon.

X2 Pro-Sport Energy is a 2oz ready-to-drink patented formula, rooted in science and specifically developed to maximize training and enhance competitive performance. X2 Pro-Sport Energy is NSF certified, ensuring the highest level of independent laboratory quality assurance. X2 Pro-Sport Energy is used by MLB, NFL, NHL, and NBA professional sports teams.

Visit www.x2energy.com for more information.

About Red Frog Events:

Red Frog Events is an event production company and a pioneer of the experiential entertainment industry, recognized for its award-winning company culture. Since 2007, the company has developed innovative brands including the Warrior Dash obstacle race series, Firefly Music Festival, Chicago Beer Classic, and Grunt Style Air Show Majors. Red Frog also provides event services ranging from food and beverage to its ticketing platform, EventSprout. Red Frog has been named one of Forbes' "Most Promising Companies in America", has appeared consecutively on Inc. Magazine's "Fastest Growing Companies" list, and was recognized on Chicago Tribune's "Top Workplaces" from 2011-2014, among other honors. In recognition of its philanthropic efforts, the company was selected as St. Jude Children's Research Hospital's "Corporate Partner of the Year". To date, Red Frog has raised over $14.5 million of a $25 million dollar fundraising commitment to St. Jude and in 2016, announced a one percent profit donation to the organization. Visit RedFrogEvents.com for more information.

Contacts:

Red Frog Events

Nicole Meagher

media@warriordash.com

X2 All-Natural Energy

Michelle Sullivan

msullivan@sullivanmc.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/x2-all-natural-energy-to-fuel-warrior-dash-as-the-official-energy-drink-300774721.html

SOURCE Warrior Dash