WX News: Bread & Butter Wines Sees Loyal Audience Grow...and Grow

Impact Newsletter Recognizes Bread & Butter as a "Hot Brand"



NOVATO, Calif., March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WX Brands, a top 20 U.S. wine company, continues to see success with its nationally-distributed Bread & Butter Wines. The wines have continued to attract a loyal and enthusiastic following since WX integrated the brand into its portfolio in spring 2017. During the last year, Bread & Butter Wines grew 67% making it one of the fastest growing brands in the super premium wine segment in the US*. In recognition of this substantial growth, M. Shanken Communications' Impact Newsletter recently named Bread & Butter Wines as a 'Hot Brand' for the 2018 calendar year.

"We've always known that Bread & Butter Wines has enormous consumer appeal," said WX Brands CEO Peter Byck. "We also believe it is one of the hottest wine brands in the business, so it is gratifying to be recognized by a leading authority."

Known for their quality wine, approachable style and iconic black and white label, the Bread & Butter portfolio is comprised of Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Cabernet Sauvignon and a newly added Rosé launched last month. All varietals are offered at a suggested retail price of $15.99.

"Expanding the offerings of Bread & Butter Wines to include a Rosé was an easy decision," Byck continued. "This new wine mirrors the brand's goal of offering classic wines with an effortlessly stylish twist. We feel confident this wine will be received with the same enthusiasm from our fans. We look forward to another year of growth."

About WX Brands

WX Brands offers a unique portfolio of wine brands that are sold both domestically and globally. WX also develops exclusive wine brands for retailers around the world. Products are sourced from 17 countries and sold in 12 countries resulting in over 6 million cases sold worldwide. In February 2019, Wine Business Monthly named WX Brands #18 among the Top 50 US wine companies.

EDITORS NOTES

To qualify as an Impact Hot Brand, domestic wine brands must have depletions of at least 250,000 nine-liter cases, volume must have grown at least 10% in each of the past three calendar years (2016/2017/2018), or at least 15% in 2018 (vs 2017), or for brands that were introduced in 2016 and 2017 only, volume must have grown at least 15% in 2018 vs 2017.

*Source: Nielsen, TTL US FDL, $12-14.99, Latest 52, w/e 1.26.19

