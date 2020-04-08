WX Brands Commits Donation to World Central Kitchen in Support of #ChefsForAmerica COVID-19 Response

WX Brands to donate 10% of purchases from Revel Wine online sales to Chef José Andrés' Pivotal Charity Organization

NOVATO, Calif., April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WX Brands, one of the country's leading producers of quality wines, announces its commitment to donate 10% of all qualifying purchases from its popular online wine shopping destination, Revel Wine , to José Andrés' World Central Kitchen (WCK) from April 8, 2020 through April 30, 2020. As an added thank you to customers, Revel Wine will also apply a 10% discount on those qualifying purchases.

"Wine lovers are food lovers, too, and as such are looking for ways to support their favorite restaurants and their staff during this unprecedented time," said WX Brands President and CEO, Peter Byck. "José Andrés' team at World Central Kitchen is providing much needed relief to our nations' hospitality sector with its #ChefsForAmerica response. We are thankful we are able to help support this important mission."

WCK is well-known for its ability to use the power of food to strengthen communities through times of crisis and beyond. Through the #ChefsForAmerica COVID-19 Response, WCK is delivering fresh meals to communities in need, putting restaurants back to work, feeding frontline healthcare workers, and identifying where the gaps in food accessibility lie. For his work with WCK, José Andrés won the 2018 James Beard Foundation Award for the Humanitarian of the Year. He has also been named one of the world's 100 most influential people by Time in 2018. More details about #ChefsForAmerica may be found here https://wck.org/chefsforamerica .

"In today's unprecedented worldwide crisis, we are depending more than ever on the generosity of our communities, businesses, and individuals to help with our mission," said Miranda Cooper, Development Operations Manager at World Central Kitchen. "We are grateful that WX Brands and other corporations are stepping up to help us respond quickly to serve those who need it most."

Revel Wine offers wine lovers quality and affordability in one place and remains fully stocked at this time. Eight winemakers contribute to Revel Wine's selections, including award winning organic, sulfite-free, vegan wines. Orders made by club members and non-club members will qualify for the 10 percent discount and 10 percent donation. Shipping costs are included on orders of 12-bottles or more.

About Revel Wine

Revel Wine is a personalized wine club tailored to a customer's taste, budget and lifestyle. With eight award-winning winemakers worldwide, Revel Wine cuts out the middleman to provide the best wine at great value. Customers have the option of browsing the company's wine collection and selecting wines or joining the club. Learn more at www.revelwineclub.com .

About WX Brands

WX Brands offers a unique portfolio of wine brands that are sold both domestically and globally. WX also develops exclusive wine brands for retailers around the world. Products are sourced from 14 countries and sold in 19 countries resulting in over 4 million cases sold worldwide. In February 2020, Wine Business Monthly named WX Brands #15 among the Top 50 US wine companies. www.wxbrands.com

