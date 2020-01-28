WX Brands Acquires Portfolio of Wines from Niven Family Wine Estates

NOVATO, Calif., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, WX Brands, a top 20 wine company, announces the acquisition of the 100,000+ case portfolio of wines from the Niven family, widely considered as the pioneers of the Edna Valley AVA, for an undisclosed sum. Included in the sale are the wine brands True Myth, Tangent, Baileyana, and Zocker. WX Brands will also now run and manage the Baileyana tasting room housed in the historic 1909 Schoolhouse in San Luis Obispo, CA.

"The Niven family has farmed in Edna Valley for more than 40 years. Their understanding and love of the region is reflected in the wines they produce," said WX Brands President and CEO Peter Byck. "With their quality, regional focus, and price segments, this collection of consumer and trade favorites fits perfectly into our existing portfolio of nationally distributed wines. WX Brands is proud to carry on the Niven legacy."

The Niven family developed a diverse portfolio of wine that focused on exploring the endless potential of Edna Valley and the Central Coast and in the process established the region as a credible and highly-sought-after source for cool-climate grape varieties.

True Myth takes advantage of the rich and fertile soils of California's Central Coast. The wines embrace the best of San Luis Obispo County – Chardonnay from the cool ocean influenced Edna Valley and Cabernet Sauvignon from the rugged terrain of Paso Robles. (Price range: $18-55)

Tangent wines explore cool climate, alternative white wines from Edna Valley, the coolest AVA in California. The focus is on fresh, easy-drinking white wines that are extremely food friendly. (Price range: $17-32)

Baileyana was founded more than 30 years ago to reflect the best of cool climate varietals. Refined, rich, and balanced, Baileyana wines exhibit the best of Edna Valley's unique climates. (Price range: $25-50)

Zocker means 'gambler' in German. The Niven family took a gamble that Edna Valley could produce Grüner Veltliner and the result is a food-friendly wine worthy of a gamble. (Price: $20)

"Our goal was to find the right steward for our wines who could expand upon what we have created," said John Niven, grandson of founder Jack Niven. "WX Brands has a terrific track record of respecting founders and brands, while leveraging its sales and marketing professionals to foster new fans. We couldn't be happier with the new owner of True Myth, Tangent, Baileyana and Zocker."

The Baileyana portfolio joins WX Brands unique collection of wine brands sold both domestically and globally which include Bread & Butter Wines, the Jamieson Ranch Vineyards portfolio (Double Lariat, Reata, Whiplash and Light Horse), Chronic Cellars, Our Daily Wines, Jelly Jar, and Reckless Love Wines.

About WX Brands

WX Brands offers a unique portfolio of wine brands that are sold both domestically and globally. WX also develops exclusive wine brands for retailers around the world. Products are sourced from 14 countries and sold in 20 countries resulting in over 4 million cases sold worldwide. In February 2019, Wine Business Monthly named WX Brands #18 among the Top 50 US wine companies.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wx-brands-acquires-portfolio-of-wines-from-niven-family-wine-estates-300994172.html

SOURCE WX Brands