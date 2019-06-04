WTRMLN WTR(TM) Launches The World's Most Innovative, Super Clean Sports Drink ... WTRMLN SportWTR(TM)

The global launch continues the company's commitment to Drink Clean with ready to drink, clean ingredient panel, delicious beverages.



DENVER, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- World Waters™, the makers of the pioneering, cold-pressed WTRMLN WTR, announced today the global launch of WTRMLN SportWTR. Next in the company's super clean hydration lineup, WTRMLN SportWTR is an electrolyte-filled, healthy hydrating and performance enhancing clean drink that supports however you Sport - from the court, field, boardroom or dance floor.

WTRMLN SportWTR is an enhanced watermelon water that delivers thirst-quenching benefits to help consumers hydrate faster and recover more efficiently than regular water. Like all WTRMLN WTR products, it starts at the source with the ripest and juiciest watermelons, which deliver one of the cleanest, most hydrating water sources on the planet. The result is a super-hydrating drink that delivers the key functional benefits found in watermelons, such as clean electrolytes, vitamin C and L-citrulline, an amino acid that makes your muscles rejoice post-workout, as well as lycopene for antioxidant goodness.

Partner and NBA superstar Chris Paul, who is a leading voice in the WTRMLN WTR + WTRMLN SportWTR mission stands by the brand's new product line. "WTRMLN SportWTR is an innovative, low sugar, high function sports drink that really works to keep me hydrated on and off the court. It's super clean and my whole family loves it."

WTRMLN SportWTR takes all of these nutrients of watermelon and electrolytes including sea salt and packs them into one well designed bottle to help improve your workouts and daily lifestyle hydration and is poised to become a must-have for wherever you go.

Internationally acclaimed functional medicine doctor Dr. Mark Hyman, MD says of the WTRMLN WTR brand and new WTRMLN SportWTR product, "as a doctor who believes in the power of food as medicine, I recommend WTRMLN SportWTR as the best form of natural, clean hydration and the healthiest alternative to all the sports drinks on the market."

"We as a society are all perpetually dehydrated, working hard and often running too fast to get the nutrients we need," said Jody Levy, Founder of World Waters | WTRMLN WTR. "As a shelf-stable, enhanced watermelon water, WTRMLN SportWTR provides a hydrating solution for the days where there's no refrigerator to store your cold-pressed WTRMLN WTR. This product further enhances our mission to hydrate healthy humans wherever they are and whenever they need it the most in their day to day lives, with a healthier alternative to sugary, chemical-laden drinks."

WTRMLN SportWTR is available in three flavors, including Lemon Lime, Berry Blast, and Sun Drenched Citrus. Made with no artificial sweeteners, colors, and flavors, WTRMLN SportWTR is shelf-stable for up to 12 months. WTRMLN SportWTR will be available at retailers across America in a 16oz single serve size and online in May 2019 for $2.99. Visit www.wtrmlnwtr.com to learn more. @WTRMLNWTR #WTRMLNWTR

About WTRMLN WTR

WTRMLN WTR is the pioneer in healthy, cold pressed juiced watermelon. The delicious, nutritionally rich WTRMLN WTR is sourced from "ugly" melons that are otherwise discarded, and consists of nothing but watermelon and a drop of organic lemon juice. It is straight from the fruit, with low calories / sugar (equal to coconut water), high electrolytes (550mg of potassium), Citrulline and Lycopene (for muscle health and antioxidants) and an excellent source of Vitamins A and C. Our mission is rather simple: better, more sustainable methods of food production, less waste, a smarter planet, healthier humans, a healthier world, more love, equality, decency and kindness. The product is gluten free, non-GMO, vegan, and kosher. WTRMLN WTR: Hot pink juicy watermelon flesh. Everything but the skin. Cold-pressed. Packed with the good stuff.

Entrepreneurs Jody Levy and Harlan Berger founded the company in 2013 with a mission to create the most ethically produced, clean, and conscientious bottle of pure watermelon water aka liquid love. WTRMLN WTR is currently available at 25,000 retail doors across the United States, including Whole Foods, Costco, Safeway, Wegman's, Sprouts, as well as online at http://shop.wtrmlnwtr.com . Visit www.wtrmlnwtr.com to learn more. @WTRMLNWTR #WTRMLNWTR

