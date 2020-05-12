Worth the Wait for Wine Enthusiasts Vertical Finance Launches Waitlist for Grand Reserve(TM) World Mastercard®

New credit card will accelerate rewards earnings, waitlisters earn additional bonus

PASADENA, Calif., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rewards and payments innovator Vertical Finance is throwing open the waitlist for its upcoming Grand Reserve consumer credit card designed specifically for wine enthusiasts, giving early adopters the potential to amass significant bonus reward points. Building on the success of the standalone Grand Reserve rewards program, which rewards consumers for their purchases at wineries, wine shops, and wine clubs, the Grand Reserve World Mastercard accelerates rewards earnings for oenophiles as they pursue their passion for wine.

The Grand Reserve credit card will include many distinctive benefits tailored specifically for wine enthusiasts and will enable cardholders to earn points on even more purchases than the current rewards program.

Consumers who join the waitlist will earn an additional 10,000 bonus rewards points when they are approved for the credit card, over and above any sign-up bonus offered at that time. If they are also Grand Reserve rewards program members prior to applying for the card, they will earn an additional 10,000 bonus points on approval (for a total potential of 20,000 bonus points above and beyond any sign-up points). Wine enthusiasts who are not currently members of the Grand Reserve rewards program are encouraged to register on the site ( www.grandreserverewards.com ) and immediately begin earning rewards points.

To join the waitlist, consumers should visit https://grandreserverewards.com/waitlist

Over the coming months, select consumers – based on their position on the waitlist – will be invited to apply for the new Grand Reserve credit card prior to its general launch later in 2020. By referring friends to join, consumers can improve their position on the waitlist.

"We are excited to share with the world today a peek at what we're building for wine enthusiasts," said Matthew Goldman, Founder and CEO of Vertical Finance. "Consumers deserve more options for rewards cards beyond boring bank programs and travel programs that can be very challenging to understand. Grand Reserve is committed to a straightforward rewards program and easy redemption."

Restrictions apply. See terms and conditions for more detail at grandreserverewards.com/waitlist. Cards are issued by Celtic Bank, a Utah-Chartered Industrial Bank, Member FDIC.

About Vertical Finance

Vertical Finance builds next generation, personalized loyalty and payment solutions. The company's modern affinity credit card platform matches consumers with merchants and authentic rewards that enhance their lifestyle pursuits. The company's flagship program, Grand Reserve, rewards consumers when they shop at wineries, wine clubs, and wine shops. Grand Reserve points can be redeemed for wine-related merchandise and exclusive experiences and offers curated by a team of award-winning sommeliers and wine experts. Vertical Finance connects passionate consumers with independent and unique merchants. Visit verticalfinance.com and grandreserverewards.com to learn more. Consumers can connect with Grand Reserve on Instagram and Facebook (@GrandReserveRewards) or Twitter (@GrandRewards)

Disclaimer

Vertical Finance reserves the right to modify or discontinue its products or offerings at any time and without notice.

Media contact:

Sisi Cronin

(917) 213-0254

239658@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worth-the-wait-for-wine-enthusiasts-vertical-finance-launches-waitlist-for-grand-reserve-world-mastercard-301057480.html

SOURCE Vertical Finance