Worldwide Celebrations Mark Ninth Annual #ChampagneDay

Ramona Cruz-Peters of Austin, Texas Wins 2018 Champagne Day Sweepstakes

WASHINGTON, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, October 19, marks the ninth annual Champagne Day, where wine lovers around the globe raise a glass to the quintessential wine of celebration, good cheer and toasts everywhere: Champagne. Champagne Day offers wine enthusiasts worldwide an opportunity to enjoy the sparkling wine that only comes from Champagne, France both online through social media and at in-person events throughout the country.

"A day dedicated to Champagne—what could be better?" said Jennifer Hall, Director of the Champagne Bureau, USA. "Champagne Day is the perfect occasion for everyone around the world to open a bottle and raise a glass to the one-of-a-kind sparkling wine that only comes from Champagne, France."

Champagne Day was first started nine years ago to recognize and appreciate the sparkling wine that comes exclusively from Champagne, France. Today, this worldwide social media event brings together millions of wine lovers who celebrate this day by hosting events and blogging, tweeting and commenting on all aspects of this unique bubbly.

To celebrate Champagne Day and support consumer interest in this unique wine, the Champagne Bureau, USA, hosted a sweepstakes where individuals shared social media posts, tagged their friends, or shared their own photos of a special moment they had while enjoying Champagne. The Bureau is pleased to announce that Ramona Cruz-Peters of Austin, TX is the winner of a $150 Visa gift card.

"I've always been a big fan of Champagne and I have found it's important to be authentic," said Cruz-Peters. "In my travels and when dining, I have fallen in love with authentic Champagne, and think Champagne Day is a great way to celebrate this unique wine and remind people it only comes from Champagne, France!"

Consumers across the U.S. will have many opportunities to enjoy Champagne today with a host of Champagne Day-only events at select retail stores, restaurants, bars and other spontaneous celebrations. The Champagne Bureau, USA, is also generating social media interest for this worldwide celebration by encouraging wine lovers to share their thoughts about this exceptional wine by using the hashtag #ChampagneDay. To find some of the events happening around the country and learn more about how to participate in the online celebration, visit the official Champagne Day event page: http://bit.ly/2KPjFhu

For more information about #ChampagneDay or the worldwide effort to protect the Champagne name, please visit www.champagne.us or follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About The Champagne Bureau, USA

The Champagne Bureau, USA, is the official U.S. representative of the Comité Interprofessionnel du Vin de Champagne, a trade association which represents the grape growers and houses of Champagne, France. The Bureau works to educate U.S. consumers about the uniqueness of the wines of Champagne and expand their understanding of the need to protect the Champagne name. For more information, visit us online at http://www.champagne.us/. Follow us on Twitter at @ChampagneBureau.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-celebrations-mark-ninth-annual-champagneday-300734351.html

SOURCE The Champagne Bureau, USA