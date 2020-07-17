Worldwide Antioxidant Beverages Industry to 2025 - North America Forms the Largest Market

DUBLIN, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Antioxidant Beverages Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global antioxidant beverage market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period (2020-2025).



Consumer preference for healthy hydration and increased health consciousness has been a crucial factor driving the growth of the market. The different antioxidant beverages are also taking inititaives to increase awareness about the benefits associated with the consumption of antixidant bevrages. For instance, Bai Brands, the most popular antioxidant beverage in the market, has a webpage dedicated to explaining what antioxidants are.



The other factors inflencing the sales of antioxidnat beverages in the market includes various clean labell claims such as organically sourced, no added oeresrvatives. For instnace as American consumers increasingly search for clean-label, healthy ingredients/functional beverages, natural, plant-based antioxidants are taking more of the overall market share in the region.



Furthermore, owing to the large shelf space and availability of diversified product ranges across brands at one place, hypermarket/ supermarket remained the most preferred point of sale for antioxidant beverages in 2018



Key Market Trends



The Growing Demand for Healthy Hydration



The progressive inclination of consumers toward health-oriented products has involved antioxidant beverages as a requisite in the list. In addition, the sale promoting tag lines, such as ready to drink, on the go and other convenience factors, such as favorable packaging altogether served by beverages, further augments the demand for antioxidant beverages. The consumers have registered an increased consumption of antioxidant infused drinks offered by manufacturers such as Keurig Dr Pepper, Tohi Ventures LLC. and others over standard fruit juices and carbonated drinks in the past couple of years. In fact, a section of population prefers antioxidant drinks over traditional functional beverages. With consumers now increasingly aware of the health implications associated with soft drinks categories, concerned drinkers are frequently shunning vilified categories, in favor of healthier choices, such as antioxidant water,green tea and others. The trend of healthy hydration owes its success to the growing awareness towards antioxidant beverages



North America Forms the Largest Market



In the North American market, beverages are no longer viewed solely as a quick refreshment rather they have become more convenient nutrient and food supplement products. The region is strongly influenced by consumer focus on wellness, natural, and free from' claims. The consumer segments driving the growth of market include ageing consumers looking for vitality, millennial who are willing to try new products with wellness benefits, and busy consumers seeking for quick health. Also, with declining sales of carbonated beverages primarily in Canada major giants, such as PepsiCo and Coco-Cola, have diverted their focus to growing categories like antioxidant infused fruit juices to cater to increasing demand of health ingredient-based drinks, which in turn has resulted in possession of the largest market share by the North American region.



Competitive Landscape



The leading players in the antioxidant beverages market such as Pepsico, Keurig Dr Pepper, Hain Celestial group and others enjoy a dominant presence across the region. Brand loyalty is a high-impact factor, with the quality of ingredients being a prime parameter. Companies need to have a strong focus on quality and this attribute plays a pivotal role in brand positioning. Most key players are based in the developed countries of North America and Europe, while their subsidiaries and branches are established in many Asia-Pacific countries.



Since functional food and beverages has become a significant industry, antioxidant beverages have grown rapidly, and many firms have acquired smaller companies and local companies specializing in antioxidant beverage production. Companies are increasing their investments in R&D facilities and marketing, and expanding their distribution channels to maintain their position in the market and to offer innovative offerings across the world.



