The World's Freshest Coffee Comes From Rwanda and is Now Available in the USA

Rwandan Single Estate Arabica, Kivu noir, has made their coffee available in the USA on their website.

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kivu noir coffee has just launched what they call "The World's Freshest Coffee." Grown on the fertile volcanic shores of Lake Kivu, Rwanda's deepest body of water, at a high altitude of more than 4,800 feet above sea level, Kivu noir is an exclusive, single estate, specialty Arabica coffee. Communities in Rwanda have been growing coffee in this region since 1904, and today they are regenerating their country after a dark period in its history.

Lake Kivu sits upon a rift valley that is slowly being pulled apart. Volcanic soils are good for growing coffee due to their high volume of active organic matter, which encourages a better leaf-area-to-fruit ratio, leading to better quality and improving the flavor of our beans. Growing coffee at high altitudes produces a denser, richer bean because there is less oxygen, the plants grow more slowly giving the beans a more concentrated flavor than coffee beans harvested at lower altitudes.

"Kivu noir coffee is one of the few coffees in the world that typically goes from our harvest to your cup in one month, making it the world's freshest coffee," says Kevin Mbundu, CEO of Kivu noir. "Freshness is paramount. While most coffee supply chains involve 11 steps that can take up to 2 – 3 years, Kivu noir only has five steps and typically take 1 month to ensure peak freshness."

The company has a nurturing relationship with their farmers, ensuring that they are involved in every part of the process and because of the shortened supply chain, the farmers earn more. Most of the company's staff are women, many of whom are survivors of the 1994 genocide. Kivu noir's fair practices empower communities while offering safe, healthy working conditions, and protecting the environment through sustainable farming methods.

Kivu noir is of the famed Red Bourbon Arabica variety and is grown at over 4,800 ft. above sea level, on the hills around Nkora, along the shores of Rwanda's Lake Kivu. For more information, visit Kivunoir.coffee. The company can be contacted at fresh@kivunoir.coffee and found on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

