If you’ve ever wanted to stack your wine or store it like books on a shelf, you need to see the world’s first flat wine bottle. Garçon Wines has made a full-size wine bottle that is thin like a flask and features a convenient screw-cap — no cork necessary.
The U.K. brand designed its wine bottles this way so they could easily slip through a letterbox slot; wine delivery is big thing in Britain, but problems like missed deliveries and smashed or stolen bottles persist.
These bottles address all of those issues, and the design is so cool that it’s now won an award. The Dow Chemical Company named the bottle a “Diamond Finalist” during its 2018 Awards for Packaging Innovation.
“Using 100 percent post-consumer recycled [plastic] instead of glass significantly reduces shipping weight and cost, eliminates potential breakage in transit and offers a more eco-friendly packaging material solution than regular plastic or glass,” Dow wrote of the product.
Garçon Wines supplies their bottles to other businesses who supply the wine to consumers. The brand is currently only available at a handful of retailers in the U.K., so we may have to wait a while before we get letterbox wine in the U.S.
