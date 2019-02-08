World Waters Issues Voluntary Recall of Select WTRMLN WTR Original 12 Packs Due To The Possible Presence of Soft Plastic Pieces. Company urges consumers to check packages prior to consumption.

DENVER, Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- World Waters, LLC is initiating a voluntary recall of certain lots of Cold Pressed Juice Watermelon WTRMLN WTR Original 12 packs due to the potential presence of soft plastic that may be loosely floating in some of the finished products. The product subject to this voluntary recall is found below.

The company urges consumers to check the package prior to consumption. While no adverse events associated with the products have been reported to date, the presence of the plastic could potentially be a choking hazard. Accordingly, out of an abundance of caution and to ensure consumer safety, the company is recalling the products to the retail and consumer level.

Specific information regarding the recalled products is as follows:

Description

Lot#

Watermelon Flavor

AC02919

Watermelon Flavor

AW00219

Watermelon Flavor

AW00319

Watermelon Flavor

AW00419

Watermelon Flavor

AW00719

Watermelon Flavor

AW00919

Watermelon Flavor

AW01019

Watermelon Flavor

AW01419

Watermelon Flavor

AW01619

Watermelon Flavor

AW01719

Watermelon Flavor

AW01819

Watermelon Flavor

AW02419

Watermelon Flavor

AW34618

Watermelon Flavor

AW34718

Watermelon Flavor

AW35318

Watermelon Flavor

AW35418

Watermelon Flavor

AW36018

Watermelon Flavor

AW36118

These products can be identified by the main label on the bottle and the lot number that is printed on the bottom of the bottle. The products were sent to customers nationwide for distribution via retail sales from December 22, 2018 – February 5, 2019.

World Waters will provide consumers a coupon for replacement product upon proof of purchase. Consumers seeking replacement product or with questions regarding this recall can contact World Waters by calling Customer Service at 1-800-981-8973 Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. MST or emailing the company at customercare@wtrmlnwtr.com.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of and in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

World Waters, LLC d/b/a WTRMLN WTR

3370 Walnut Street

Denver, Colorado 80205

1-800-981-8973

