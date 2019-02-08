World Waters Issues Voluntary Recall of Select WTRMLN WTR Original 12 Packs Due To The Possible Presence of Soft Plastic Pieces. Company urges consumers to check packages prior to consumption.
DENVER, Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- World Waters, LLC is initiating a voluntary recall of certain lots of Cold Pressed Juice Watermelon WTRMLN WTR Original 12 packs due to the potential presence of soft plastic that may be loosely floating in some of the finished products. The product subject to this voluntary recall is found below.
The company urges consumers to check the package prior to consumption. While no adverse events associated with the products have been reported to date, the presence of the plastic could potentially be a choking hazard. Accordingly, out of an abundance of caution and to ensure consumer safety, the company is recalling the products to the retail and consumer level.
Specific information regarding the recalled products is as follows:
Description
Lot#
Watermelon Flavor
AC02919
Watermelon Flavor
AW00219
Watermelon Flavor
AW00319
Watermelon Flavor
AW00419
Watermelon Flavor
AW00719
Watermelon Flavor
AW00919
Watermelon Flavor
AW01019
Watermelon Flavor
AW01419
Watermelon Flavor
AW01619
Watermelon Flavor
AW01719
Watermelon Flavor
AW01819
Watermelon Flavor
AW02419
Watermelon Flavor
AW34618
Watermelon Flavor
AW34718
Watermelon Flavor
AW35318
Watermelon Flavor
AW35418
Watermelon Flavor
AW36018
Watermelon Flavor
AW36118
These products can be identified by the main label on the bottle and the lot number that is printed on the bottom of the bottle. The products were sent to customers nationwide for distribution via retail sales from December 22, 2018 – February 5, 2019.
World Waters will provide consumers a coupon for replacement product upon proof of purchase. Consumers seeking replacement product or with questions regarding this recall can contact World Waters by calling Customer Service at 1-800-981-8973 Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. MST or emailing the company at customercare@wtrmlnwtr.com.
This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of and in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
World Waters, LLC d/b/a WTRMLN WTR
3370 Walnut Street
Denver, Colorado 80205
1-800-981-8973
SOURCE World Waters, LLC