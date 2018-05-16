World Tea Expo Names Finalists in the 2018 World Tea Awards

Awards Program to Recognize the Best from the Tea Community, Ceremony to Take Place June 12 at World Tea Expo in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- World Tea Expo, the leading tradeshow focused on advancing the business of tea, will present the World Tea Awards (#TeaAwards) from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 12 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, Nev. The awards program takes place during the B2B conference and exposition, which will be held June 12-14 (with a pre-conference program June 10-11).

The World Tea Awards honors some of the best and the brightest from the tea industry, including Best Tea Health Advocate, Best Tea Brewing Device (both electric/battery powered and non-electric), Best Tea Accessory and Best Specialty Tea Brand, among numerous other categories. In addition, World Tea Expo will present the John Harney Lifetime Achievement Award (recipient to be announced) at the awards program.

"World Tea Expo is thrilled to celebrate the tea industry through its annual World Tea Awards," said Samantha Hammer Mitchell, the World Tea Expo event director and World Tea brand leader. "This year's finalists represent some of the best and brightest in the industry, and we look forward to recognizing these leaders and naming the winners at the 2018 awards ceremony in Las Vegas."

The 2018 World Tea Awards finalists include (winners to be announced at World Tea Expo):

Best Tea Health Advocate

Rob McCaleb, Herb Research Foundation

Dr. Katharine Burnett, Ph.D., U.C. Davis

Dr. Jeffrey B. Blumberg, Ph.D., Tufts University

Dr. Mary Hardy, M.D., Cedars Sinai Medical Center

Best Consumer-oriented Tea Marketing Campaign & Promotion

International Tea Sippers – Sip for Peace

Smith Teamaker – 3-Finger Black

Adagio Tea - #AdagioFlavorInvention

ITO EN – Art of Haiku Contest

Best Tea Brewing Device (Electric, Battery Powered)

Steampunk by Alpha Dominche

Single Cup Craft Brewer by BKON

GTC8000 Fusion Tea Loose Leaf Tea Maker by Gourmia

One-Touch Tea Maker By Breville

1.0L Digital Variable Temperature Gooseneck Kettle by Bonavita

Best Tea Brewing Device (Non-electric)

Mountain Tea Tumbler by The Tea Spot

1 Ltr. Griffin Glass Teapot with Strainer by Five Mountains

BeeHouse Teapots with Infuser by Beehouse Teapots

Smacha Signature Auto-Tea Brewer by City & Country Fine Tea

Travel Zita Multi Functional Tumbler by Finum

D1080 Delicha Automatic Tea Maker by Dalla Piazza

Best Retail Tea Shop, Café, Bar (Single Unit or Multi-unit Tea Chains)

The Tao of Tea - Portland, Ore.

Samovar Tea Lounge - San Francisco, Calif.

TeBella Tea Company - Tampa, Fla.

Miro Tea - Seattle, Wash.

The Tea House - Santa Fe, N.M.

Camelia Sinensis - Montreal, Canada

Best Tea Accessory (Cups, Tongs, Infusers, Tins, etc.)

Celadon Matcha Whisk Holder by Aoi Tea Company

Folding Handle Tea Infuser by FORLIFE Designs

Tea Tangent Designs by Tea Tangent

Double Walled Glass Cups, Pavina Design 12 oz. Tea for One by Bodum

Universal Brewer by Finum

Best Tea Publication, Book or Magazine

Fresh Cup Magazine – Jan Weigel

Camellia Sinensis: Tea, History, Terroirs, Varieties – Kevin Gascoyne

Tea Journey Magazine – Dan Bolton

Global Tea Hut (Tea and Tao Magazine) – Aaron Fisher (Wu De)

Tea: A User's Guide - Tony Gebely

The New Tea Companion (A Guide to Teas throughout the World) – Jane Pettigrew

Best Consumer E-commerce Tea Website (or Tea Accoutrements Website)

Rishi Tea

Paper and Tea

Bellocq Tea Atelier

Camellia Sinensis

Adagio

Best Tea Trade Website (Wholesale)

International Tea Importers

The G.S. Haly Co.

QTrade Teas & Herbs

Tradecraft

The Metropolitan Tea Company, Inc.

Best Specialty Tea Brand

East India Tea Company London

Bellocq Tea Atelier

The Tao of Tea

Steven Smith Teamaker

AOI Matcha

Best Tea Sustainability Initiative

Young Mountain Tea – Global Tea Exchange in India & Nepal

Bitaco Tea – Environmental Sustainability Initiatives & Community Outreach in Colombia

Teatulia Tea – Supporting Women in Bangladesh

Bigelow Tea – Greening, Wellness, Community

Rajah Banerjee (Makaibari) – Organic, Fairtrade & Biodynamic (Makaibari's Corporate Social Responsibility Agenda)

Kunikazu Mochitani – Leaf-Solar.com (Solar Powered Tea Farms in Japan)

Jalinga Tea in Kolkotta, India for Carbon Neutral Project CO2 Neutral Certified

Best Tea Blog

teaformeplease.com – Tea for Me Please by Nicole Martin

tea-happiness.com – Tea Happiness by Sara Shacket

teageek.net/blog – Tea Geek by Michael Coffey

marshaln.com – A Tea Addict's Journal by Lawrence Zhang (MarshalN)

worldoftea.org – World of Tea by Tony Gebely and Jordan Hardin

Best Tea Educator - Individual

Suzette Hammond, Being Tea

Mo Sardella, The G.S. Haly Co.

Nigel Melican, Teacraft Ltd.

Bill Waddington, TeaSource

Kyle Stewart, The Cultured Cup

Thomas Shu, JT & Tea

Best Grassroots Tea Education Campaign

NorthWest Tea Festival – Seattle/World Tea Series

International Tea Sippers Society – Sip for Peace

Spirit Tea & Marco Beverage Systems – The Spirit of Tea Tour

Tea School by Camellia Sinensis Montreal – Kevin Gascoyne

World Tea Expo 2018 sponsors include: International Tea Importers, ITO EN, QTrade Teas & Herbs, Bitaco Unique Colombian Tea, Dethlefsen & Balk, DMH Ingredients, FloraPharm, Haelssen & Lyon, Roobios Limited, Cirqua, Curtis, Finum, Flavor Waves, Hei Tea, Martin Bauer Group, Millenia Tea, The Tea Spot, TQY Trading Company, Tumblewood Tea and Walters Bay. World Tea Awards and Cocktail Reception Sponsors include: BUNN, Harney & Sons and Owl's Brew.

To register for World Tea Expo or for additional information, visit WorldTeaExpo.com (register early for the best rates). And be sure to follow World Tea Expo on Twitter: @worldteamedia (#WorldTeaExpo or #WTE18).

About Informa Exhibitions

With over 200 trade and consumer exhibitions annually, Informa Exhibitions is a global market leader in such end markets as Boating, Beauty, Construction & Real Estate, Life Sciences, Maritime, Health & Nutrition, Agriculture and Pop Culture. Through face to face and digital channels, its transaction-oriented exhibitions enable communities to engage, experience and do business. In doing so, Informa brings together people who want to buy and sell, network, do business and gain inspiration. Industry insight, coupled with an innovative and entrepreneurial approach, provides Informa Exhibitions customers and partners with the opportunity to create business advantage and access markets.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-tea-expo-names-finalists-in-the-2018-world-tea-awards-300649798.html

SOURCE World Tea Expo