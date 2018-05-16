World Tea Expo Names Finalists in the 2018 World Tea Awards

Awards Program to Recognize the Best from the Tea Community, Ceremony to Take Place June 12 at World Tea Expo in Las Vegas
NEW YORK, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- World Tea Expo, the leading tradeshow focused on advancing the business of tea, will present the World Tea Awards (#TeaAwards) from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 12 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, Nev. The awards program takes place during the B2B conference and exposition, which will be held June 12-14 (with a pre-conference program June 10-11).
The World Tea Awards honors some of the best and the brightest from the tea industry, including Best Tea Health Advocate, Best Tea Brewing Device (both electric/battery powered and non-electric), Best Tea Accessory and Best Specialty Tea Brand, among numerous other categories. In addition, World Tea Expo will present the John Harney Lifetime Achievement Award (recipient to be announced) at the awards program.
"World Tea Expo is thrilled to celebrate the tea industry through its annual World Tea Awards," said Samantha Hammer Mitchell, the World Tea Expo event director and World Tea brand leader. "This year's finalists represent some of the best and brightest in the industry, and we look forward to recognizing these leaders and naming the winners at the 2018 awards ceremony in Las Vegas."
The 2018 World Tea Awards finalists include (winners to be announced at World Tea Expo):
Best Tea Health Advocate
Best Consumer-oriented Tea Marketing Campaign & Promotion
Best Tea Brewing Device (Electric, Battery Powered)
Best Tea Brewing Device (Non-electric)
Best Retail Tea Shop, Café, Bar (Single Unit or Multi-unit Tea Chains)
Best Tea Accessory (Cups, Tongs, Infusers, Tins, etc.)
Best Tea Publication, Book or Magazine
Best Consumer E-commerce Tea Website (or Tea Accoutrements Website)
Best Tea Trade Website (Wholesale)
Best Specialty Tea Brand
Best Tea Sustainability Initiative
Best Tea Blog
Best Tea Educator - Individual
Best Grassroots Tea Education Campaign
World Tea Expo 2018 sponsors include: International Tea Importers, ITO EN, QTrade Teas & Herbs, Bitaco Unique Colombian Tea, Dethlefsen & Balk, DMH Ingredients, FloraPharm, Haelssen & Lyon, Roobios Limited, Cirqua, Curtis, Finum, Flavor Waves, Hei Tea, Martin Bauer Group, Millenia Tea, The Tea Spot, TQY Trading Company, Tumblewood Tea and Walters Bay. World Tea Awards and Cocktail Reception Sponsors include: BUNN, Harney & Sons and Owl's Brew.
To register for World Tea Expo or for additional information, visit WorldTeaExpo.com
