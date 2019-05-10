World Tea Expo Announces Finalists for the 2019 World Tea Awards

Awards Program to Reveal the Best Specialty Tea Brand, Best Tea Brewing Device and Best Tea Accessory, Among Other Key Categories; Ceremony to Take Place on June 11 in Las Vegas



NEW YORK, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- World Tea Expo, the leading tradeshow focused on advancing the business of tea, will present the World Tea Awards (#TeaAwards) from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, Nev. The awards program – which honors some of the best and brightest from the tea industry – will take place during the conference and exposition, which will be held June 11-13 (with a pre-conference program on June 10). Registered attendees of World Tea Expo will vote to determine the winners (voting opens the week of May 13).

Samantha Hammer, the World Tea Expo event director and World Tea brand leader, said, "We're proud to recognize leading professionals, brands, products and initiatives through the annual World Tea Awards. Congratulations to all the finalists. We look forward to recognizing the achievements of these industry leaders while celebrating the tea community at large."

The 2019 World Tea Awards finalists include (winners to be announced at World Tea Expo 2019):

Best Specialty Tea Brand

Art of Tea

TeaSource

Newby

Bitaco Unique Colombian Tea

Tiesta Tea

Best Retail Tea Shop, Café, Bar (Single Unit or Multi-unit Tea Chains)

The Cultured Cup

Red Blossom Tea Company

Teatulia Tea & Coffee Bar

Boulder Dushanbe Teahouse

Hey Hey

Best Tea Brewing Device

The Tea Spot - Chrysalis Tea Mug

Breville - The Tea Maker

Qi Aerista - Smart Tea Brewer

UppercaseTea - The Me-Pot

Bonavita - 0.5L Mini Kettle

Best Tea Accessory: Cups, Tongs, Infusers, Tins, etc.

Brew-in-Mug Extra-Fine Tea Infuser - FORLIFE

TEA MAKER On the Go - SAHE Products

Tea Box - Studio Gorm

- Studio Gorm Bell Glass Teapot with Basket Infuser - FORLIFE

Best Tea Website

Aiya

Camellia Sinensis

Verdant Tea

Tea Forte

Adagio

Song Tea & Ceramics

Best Sustainability Initiative

Agricola Himalaya S.A.

Verdant Tea

Harney & Sons - Recyclable Pouch

Tinjure Tea Farmer Cooperative, Nepal

SerendipiTea - The Small Farmers Tea Project

Sorwathe, Rwanda

Best Tea Educator – Individual

Bill Waddington , TeaSource

, TeaSource Babette Donaldson , International Tea Sippers Society

, International Tea Sippers Society Katharine Burnett , UC Davis

, UC Davis Brian Keating

David Burslem , University of Aberdeen

, Sharyn Johnston , Australian Tea Masters

Best Tea Health Advocate

Babette Donaldson , International Tea Sippers Society

, International Tea Sippers Society Dr. Yu-Jui Yvonne Wan

GT Dave

Jesse Jacobs

Peter G.W. Keen , Author

Best Tea Publication: Book, Magazine

Tea: Aromas and Flavors Around the World by Lydia Gautier

by World of Tea by Jane Pettigrew

by Tea: History, Terroirs, Varieties - Third Edition by Kevin Gascoyne , Francois Marchand , Jasmin Desharnais & Hugo Americi

by , , & A Thirst for Empire, How Tea Shaped the Modern World by Erika Rappaport

Best Tea Blog

Tea in the ancient world by John Bickel

Tea Epicure by Tony Gebely

SororiTea Sisters

mel had tea by Mel Hattie

World of Tea by Tony Gebely

Tea Geek

Overall, World Tea Expo 2019 will gather more than 3,000 international professionals from various industries, including grocery and retail, coffee and tea houses, restaurants and foodservice, hotels, manufacturers, distributors and more. Attendees will gain insights about tea and new ways their business can profit from it, in addition to discovering the latest trends and products.

To register for World Tea Expo, visit https://www.worldteaexpo.com. Follow World Tea Expo on Twitter: @worldteamedia (#WorldTeaExpo or #WTE19).

World Tea Expo 2019 sponsors include: International Tea Importers, Brew Dr. Kombucha, ITO EN, Dethlefsen & Balk, DMH Ingredients, East Indies Coffee and Tea, Rooibos Ltd., Camellia Sinensis, Finlays, Flavor Waves, Harney & Sons, Martin Bauer Group, Rishi, SerendipiTea, t-sac, and The Tea Spot.

About Informa Exhibitions

Informa Exhibitions, the global exhibitions division of Informa PLC, enables communities across the globe to engage, experience and do business by providing them with powerful platforms to connect across key regions and market verticals. Industry insight, coupled with an innovative and customer first approach, provides Informa Exhibitions' customers and partners with the opportunity to create business advantage and access markets, both digitally and face-to-face, 365 days of the year.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-tea-expo-announces-finalists-for-the-2019-world-tea-awards-300848118.html

SOURCE World Tea Expo