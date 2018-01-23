World Premiere LOUIS XIII Presents LE SALMANAZAR: the One-and-only 9-liter Crystal Decanter Ever Created

PARIS, January 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

LOUIS XIII scales new heights with a spectacular masterpiece paying tribute to outstanding craftsmanship. A rare collector's item, LOUIS XIII LE SALMANAZAR is a one-and-only edition which embodies the pinnacle of crystal-making art, the first ever 9-liter crystal decanter. Made by the legendary crystal manufacturer Baccarat, this momentous chef d'oeuvre was meticulously conceived by over 20 master crystal-craftsmen and a master sculptor awarded the Chevalier de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres. LOUIS XIII LE SALMANAZAR holds a majestic nine liters of the fragrance of time that is LOUIS XIII. To the best of our knowledge, it is the largest crystal cognac decanter ever created.

A LANDMARK CREATION

LOUIS XIII LE SALMANAZAR is a decanter at the summit of its art, unique in its mastery, size and stature. This landmark decanter called for over 20 elite artisans to handle over 15 kilos of crystal. To accomplish this exceptional challenge, LOUIS XIII turned to Baccarat, who had never conceived a LOUIS XIII masterpiece of this sheer magnitude. With only one LOUIS XIII LE SALMANAZAR in the world, who will make history to become the lucky owner of this awe-inspiring masterpiece?

"Innovation is written in the legacy of LOUIS XIII. Today LOUIS XIII creates LOUIS XIII LE SALMANAZAR, a decanter so rare, there is only one in the world. A collector's masterpiece, this exquisitely unique decanter stands as the ultimate symbol of LOUIS XIII's history, tradition and passion for craftsmanship," said Ludovic du Plessis, LOUIS XIII Global Executive Director.

LOUIS XIII LE SALMANAZAR is available at a price of 2.8 million RMB (450 000 USD approx.) at the world's only and exclusive LOUIS XIII Boutique in Beijing. For information, please contact conciergerie@LOUIS-XIII.com

ABOUT LOUIS XIII COGNAC

Think a century ahead.

Each decanter is the life achievement of generations of cellar masters.

Since its origins in 1874, each generation of Cellar Master selects from our cellars the oldest and most precious eaux‐de‐vie for LOUIS XIII. Today, Cellar Master Baptiste Loiseau is setting aside our finest eaux‐de‐vie, as a legacy to his successors for the coming century. LOUIS XIII is an exquisite blend of up to 1,200 eaux‐de‐vie sourced 100% from Grande Champagne, the first cru of the Cognac region. LOUIS XIII is a fragrance. The fragrance of Time.

