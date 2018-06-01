On World Milk Day, DFA Celebrates and Rejuvenates an Age-Old Classic with the Debut of Mülü

Dairy Farmers of America releases Mülü on June 1 as a reminder that milk is the drink that everyone has been searching for

KANSAS CITY, Kan., June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers are constantly chasing and looking for the next big trend in health drinks. As each new beverage hits the market, many forget about the original health drink: milk. Recognizing some may need a reintroduction to what this wholesome beverage provides, Dairy Farmers of America (DFA) is shaking up the dairy industry and shifting milk's status quo. On World Milk Day, June 1, say hello to DFA's Mülü, otherwise known as milk – the original energy-packed, vitamin-rich, one-ingredient superdrink.

Milk offers eight grams of high-quality protein per every eight ounce serving, more calcium than seven cups of broccoli and five essential vitamins (A, D, B2, B12 and B3) – all without added sugar.

"Milk has been around for thousands of years, and during that time, the new and flashy has overshadowed what we know to be true," said Monica Massey, senior vice president and chief of staff at Dairy Farmers of America. "Research shows milk provides nutrition that is an important part of a balanced diet that no other beverage can deliver. Dairy has the power to nourish the body, bring joy to your day and enhance the way we experience food."

DFA's Mülü campaign repackaged milk with a new, modern look and a fresh name, along with a fun and interesting marketing campaign, to give milk the attention it deserves. The Mülü campaign coincides with World Milk Day, a day recognized by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) to share and celebrate the important contributions that the dairy industry adds to nutrition, sustainability, economic development and livelihoods.

In addition to online videos, social channels, billboards and a website to tease and intrigue consumers about the launch of Mülü, DFA, in Kansas City, their headquarters, is taking Mülü to the streets on June 1 to share the benefits of milk. Consumers will have an opportunity to sample Mülü, a flashy beverage promising benefits the other superdrinks can't. With Mülü, consumers will be able to get a second "first impression" of milk.

"Ultimately, we strive to make an impact with the Mülü campaign, hoping to pleasantly surprise consumers and reintroduce a household staple that we don't always remember to appreciate," said Massey. "World Milk Day and Mülü celebrate what milk has always been: a drink with incredible benefits, fit for adults and kids alike."

Join DFA, and millions around the world, in celebrating World Milk Day. Check out @DrinkMulu on Instagram and Facebook to learn more about the benefits of milk, drink a glass of milk and use #DrinkMulu and #RaiseAGlass to join in on the festivities. For more information, visit drinkmulu.com.

About Dairy Farmers of America

Dairy Farmers of America is a farmer-owned global food company focusing on quality, innovation and the future of family dairies. While supporting and serving more than 14,500 family farmers, DFA works with some of the world's largest food companies to develop ingredients that satisfy their customers' cravings while staying committed to social responsibility and ethical farming. For more information, please visit www.dfamilk.com.

About World Milk Day

World Milk Day (WMD) is a day that was established by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) to share and recognize the importance of milk and its contributions. WMD has been observed every year on June 1 since 2001, and each year the Global Dairy Platform coordinates global celebrations. To learn more about World Milk Day, please visit www.worldmilkday.org.

