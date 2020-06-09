World Market for Functional Beverages 2020-30 and the Impact of COVID-19 on Growth Forecasts
DUBLIN, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Functional Beverages Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global functional beverages market is expected to decline from $128.66 billion in 2019 to $125.39 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of -2.54%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities. The entire supply chain has been disrupted, impacting the market negatively. The market is then expected to recover and reach $158.28 billion in 2023 at CAGR of 8.08%.
The functional beverages market covered in this report is segmented by type into energy drinks; sports drinks; nutraceutical drinks; dairy-based beverages; juices; enhanced water; others. It is also segmented by function into health & wellness; weight management and by distribution channel into brick & mortar; online.
This report focuses on the functional beverages market which is experiencing strong growth. the report gives a guide to the functional beverages market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.
The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. it traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. it places the market within the context of the wider functional beverages market, and compares it with other markets.
- the market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.
- the market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth.
- Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.
- the regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. it covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.
- Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.
- the trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.
- the functional beverages market section of the report gives context. it compares the functional beverages market with other segments of the functional beverages market by size and growth, historic and forecast. it analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, functional beverages indicators comparison.
Companies Mentioned
- Danone
- Clif Bar & Company
- Universal Nutrition
- Cloud 9
- The Coca-Cola Company
- Monster Beverage Corporation
- Arla foods
- National Beverage Corp
- Cloud 9
- Nestle
- GNC Holdings
- Pepsico Inc
- Dr. Pepper Snapple Group
- Redbull GmBH
- GlaxoSmithKline consumer healthcare ltd
- Suntory holdings ltd.
- Kraft foods
- Tata Global Beverages
- Mondelez International Inc
- Abbott Nutrition and inc
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Functional Beverages Market Characteristics
3. Functional Beverages Market Size And Growth
4. Functional Beverages Market Segmentation
5. Functional Beverages Market Regional And Country Analysis
6. Asia-Pacific Functional Beverages Market
7. China Functional Beverages Market
8. India Functional Beverages Market
9. Japan Functional Beverages Market
10. Australia Functional Beverages Market
11. Indonesia Functional Beverages Market
12. South Korea Functional Beverages Market
13. Western Europe Functional Beverages Market
14. UK Functional Beverages Market
15. Germany Functional Beverages Market
16. France Functional Beverages Market
17. Eastern Europe Functional Beverages Market
18. Russia Functional Beverages Market
19. North America Functional Beverages Market
20. USA Functional Beverages Market
21. South America Functional Beverages Market
22. Brazil Functional Beverages Market
23. Middle East Functional Beverages Market
24. Africa Functional Beverages Market
25. Functional Beverages Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles
26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Functional Beverages Market
27. Functional Beverages Market Trends And Strategies
28. Functional Beverages Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9ddmrm
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-market-for-functional-beverages-2020-30-and-the-impact-of-covid-19-on-growth-forecasts-301072797.html
SOURCE Research and Markets