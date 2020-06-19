The World Market for Bars and Cafes, Forecast to 2030 - Market to Witness a Post-Pandemic Rebound, Reaching $520.8 Billion in 2023

DUBLIN, June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Bars and Cafes Market 2020-2030: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the bars and cafes? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? This report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider bars and cafes market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The bars and cafes market section of the report gives context. It compares the bars and cafes market with other segments of the food and beverage services market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, bars and cafes indicators comparison.

The global bars and cafes market is expected to decline from $450 billion in 2019 to $437.1 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -2.9%



The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2021 and reach $520.8 billion in 2023.



Western Europe was the largest region in the global bars and cafes market, accounting for 35% of the market in 2019. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 34% of the global bars and cafes market. Africa was the smallest region in the global bars and cafes market.



Technological advances are enabling beverage serving companies to deliver customized, convenient, fast and adaptable services. Cafes around the world are investing in WiFi-enabled coffee makers that can brew coffee according to the user's specific individual taste. Selfiii International, a Malaysian company, developed a printer that can print selfies of customers onto their coffee, making the coffee experience more personal, thereby increasing sales.



Bars, taverns and nightclubs are also increasingly offering technology-driven solutions and services. They are innovating the way customers order and pay for food and drinks by introducing self-ordering touchscreen kiosks, mobile apps for customizable orders and quick payment, digital entertainment such as gaming and graffiti and charity donation solutions such as LivnGiv that directly donate 20% of the consumer's bill for charity.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Bars And Cafes Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Bars And Cafes Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Bars And Cafes Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Bars And Cafes Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Bars And Cafes Market Trends And Strategies



8. Bars And Cafes Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.2.2. Restraints On The Market

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.3.2. Restraints On The Market



9. Bars And Cafes Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Bars And Cafes Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Bars And Cafes Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Bars And Cafes Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Bars And Cafes Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Bars And Cafes Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Snack And Nonalcoholic Beverage Bars

Drinking Places (Alcoholic Beverages)

10.2. Global Bars And Cafes Market, Segmentation By Ownership, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Chain Market

Standalone Market

10.3. Global Bars And Cafes Market, Segmentation By Pricing, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

High-End

Economy

11. Bars And Cafes Market Metrics

11.1. Bars And Cafes Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2023, Global

11.2. Per Capita Average Bars And Cafes Market Expenditure, 2015-2023, Global



Companies Mentioned



Starbucks

Whitbread PLC

Lavazza

Buffallo Wild Wings

Dunkin' Brands

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wfzje0

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-world-market-for-bars-and-cafes-forecast-to-2030---market-to-witness-a-post-pandemic-rebound-reaching-520-8-billion-in-2023--301080351.html

SOURCE Research and Markets